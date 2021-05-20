This Is The All-New, 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning All-Electric Pickup
Over the last several months, we’ve reported on a number of details pertaining to the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning, the first all-electric Ford F-150 ever. Things heated up yesterday when President Joe Biden visited the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center, drove a prototype, and showed off the Lightning in the flesh in a well-planned teaser. But now, Ford has officially revealed its electrified F-150, and suffice to say, it’s loaded with impressive technological features.fordauthority.com