Corey Kluber tosses no-hitter against his former team as Yankees defeat Rangers
Corey Kluber was aware of what was happening, but was too locked in on every pitch, every batter to get distracted by the significance of the situation. The New York Yankees right-hander was in the middle of a masterful performance, dotting the strike zone with precision, leaving the Texas Rangers batters flailing at his devastating breaking pitches as they futilely attempted to make contact.www.news-journalonline.com