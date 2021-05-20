4 Helpful Google Sheets' Templates for Teachers
Today's post re-features some practical Google Sheets templates you can use to create different types of spreadsheets including templates for recording class attendance, creating to-do lists, tracking assignments, and creating grade books. To use any of these templates, head over to Google Sheets Template Gallery, scroll down to the bottom of the page where you will find them located under the label ‘Education’. Click on the template you want to use and it will open in your Google Sheets where you can type in your data and customize it the way you want.www.educatorstechnology.com