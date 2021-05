MELISSA — It was nothing close to a normal double-header but it gave Van Alstyne what it wanted, which was a chance to reach the playoffs. The first step for the Panthers was to beat Sanger in the final 9-4A contest of the regular season — a game that was postponed twice due to weather — in Aubrey to set up a meeting with Melissa, at Melissa, an hour and a half later with the winner advancing to the postseason.