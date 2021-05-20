ANCA Chairman Challenges Dismissive State Dept. Response to Bipartisan Congressional Priorities
Calls on Legislators to Roll Back Section 907 Waiver; Cut off all U.S. Military aid to Azerbaijan. WASHINGTON—Armenian National Committee of America Chairman Raffi Hamparian – in individual letters sent to more than one hundred U.S. Representatives – voiced the Armenian American community’s deep disappointment over a severely flawed State Department response to Members of Congress that failed to address or even mention six substantive policy priorities raised by Members of Congress regarding Armenia and Artsakh.asbarez.com