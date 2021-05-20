newsbreak-logo
ANCA Chairman Challenges Dismissive State Dept. Response to Bipartisan Congressional Priorities

By Contributor
Asbarez News
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCalls on Legislators to Roll Back Section 907 Waiver; Cut off all U.S. Military aid to Azerbaijan. WASHINGTON—Armenian National Committee of America Chairman Raffi Hamparian – in individual letters sent to more than one hundred U.S. Representatives – voiced the Armenian American community’s deep disappointment over a severely flawed State Department response to Members of Congress that failed to address or even mention six substantive policy priorities raised by Members of Congress regarding Armenia and Artsakh.

asbarez.com
