The WNBA is a star-driven league. A’ja Wilson and Liz Cambage for Las Vegas, Breanna Stewart for Seattle, Elena Delle Donne and Tina Charles for Washington, and Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner for Phoenix all top the odds to win MVP, and their teams are some of the early favorites to win it all. But it takes a complete squad to grind through the season and into playoffs. This group of players is less heralded, but could be the key to taking their teams to the next level. Here’s a look at the players who are indispensable for each team heading into the 2021 WNBA season.