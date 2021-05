The steps to be taken after the complete closure process implemented within the scope of combating coronavirus were determined by the circular on "Gradual Normalization Measures" sent by the Ministry of Interior to the governorships. While it is observed that restrictions in many sectors and areas are gradually being lifted, a new decision has been made regarding the intercity travel ban in this context. Accordingly, between May 17 and June 1, intercity travel will be free for periods and days without curfew. Intercity travel by public transport will be possible for the period and days when the curfew will be applied.