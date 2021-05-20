newsbreak-logo
Warrior's Weekend plots route for veterans to remedial weekend, encourages residents to cheer on caravan

By Advocate Staff Report
Victoria Advocate
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 veterans from across the nation will be welcomed in Victoria Friday afternoon to kick off a remedial weekend on the water. The event will be held at The Warrior’s Weekend Field of Honor 2 p.m. Friday at the Honor Pavilion located at Parkway Church, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive in Victoria.

