CBS Releases Trailers for New Shows: GOOD SAM, GHOSTS, CSI: VEGAS and More

“NCIS: Hawai’i” has found its series lead in Vanessa Lachey, while also adding both Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon to the cast. Lachey will star as Jane Tennant, the first woman SAC of NCIS: Hawai’i. She’s described as being as diplomatic as she is hard-charging. A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy. But Tennant is more than just a job and a title. She’s a mother raising her kids mostly on her own. Like any parent who loves their career and their family – she’s a master juggler – balancing the duty to both her children and her country.