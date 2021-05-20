CBS Releases Trailers for New Shows: GOOD SAM, GHOSTS, CSI: VEGAS and More
NCIS: HAWAI ‘ I (Monday, 10:00 p.m.) This new spin-off of the NCIS franchise focuses on the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), who has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself. The series stars Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, Jason Antoon as Ernie, and Noah Mills as Jesse.www.thetvaddict.com