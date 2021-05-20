newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

CBS Releases Trailers for New Shows: GOOD SAM, GHOSTS, CSI: VEGAS and More

By Clarissa
thetvaddict.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNCIS: HAWAI ‘ I (Monday, 10:00 p.m.) This new spin-off of the NCIS franchise focuses on the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey), who has thrived and risen through the ranks by equal parts confidence and strategy in a system that has pushed back on her every step of the way. Together with her unwavering team of specialists, they balance duty to family and country while investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel, national security and the mysteries of the sun-drenched island paradise itself. The series stars Vanessa Lachey as Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy, Jason Antoon as Ernie, and Noah Mills as Jesse.

www.thetvaddict.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Utkarsh Ambudkar
Person
Wallace Langham
Person
Vanessa Lachey
Person
Jason Isaacs
Person
Jorja Fox
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csi#Original Stars#Star Trek#Vegas#U S Releases#Csi#Cbs Releases Trailers#Special Agent#Ncis Cbs#Ncisla#Fbi#American#Cbs#Wolfent#Crime Lab#Csicbs#1009#B B#Vegas#Ncis Pearl Harbor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPosted by
Amomama

'Stranger Things' Releases New Season 4 Trailer

After "Stranger Things" debuted its first Season 4 teaser almost 15 months ago, the highly anticipated Netflix series recently unveiled a new glimpse of the upcoming season. "Stranger Things" released their second trailer on May 5, teasing the claim that Dr. Martin Brenner, played by 62-year-old actor Matthew Modine, will make a surprise return.
TV Seriesleedaily.com

Arrested Development Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, And More

Arrested Development is an American TV series produced by Mitchell Hurwitz, which is basically advertised on Fox. The series highlights the Bluths, an officially rich dysfunctional family. It is shown in a serialized setup, including handheld camera activity, voice-over description, archival pictures, and old clicks. The series keeps various working...
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

CLARICE: Season 1, Episode 9: Silence is Purgatory TV Show Trailer [CBS]

CBS‘ Clarice: Season 1, Episode 9: Ugly Truth TV show trailer has been released. Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds, Kal Penn, Michael Cudlitz, Nick Sandow, Lucca De Oliveira, Marnee Carpenter, Erica Anderson, John Tokatlidis, Simon Northwood, Maya McNair, Tim Guinee, Chris Farquhar, Shawn Doyle, Jayne Atkinson, Lara Binamé, and Devyn A. Tyler.
TV & Videosnerdsandbeyond.com

Netflix Releases New Trailer and Poster for ‘Wish Dragon’

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation just made a wish come true for many animation fans! The two companies have released a new trailer and poster for their new film Wish Dragon. The movie follows the story of Din, a college student who just wants to reconnect with his best childhood...
TV & VideosRegister Citizen

CBS Orders 'Smallwood' and 'Good Sam' to Series

“Smallwood,” based on the real-life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, stars Pete Holmes, Chi McBride and Katie Lowes. Mark Gross is executive producing and writing, with David Hollander and Brian D’Arcy James also exec producing and Mark Cendrowski directing. The comedy follows a seemingly ordinary man who, after being laid off from his assembly line job at the GM factory, decides to provide for his family by pursuing his dream of becoming a pro bowler.
Moviesgeekgirlauthority.com

Sony Releases New Trailer for VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE

Finally, after three long years and several delays, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is heading to theaters. Sony Pictures Entertainment’s premiered the first trailer on Monday. This is the sequel to the 2018 superhero hit Venom starring Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock, journalist turned dark superhero trying his best to keep the beast in the cage.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

CBS orders Pete Holmes comedy Smallwood and Sophia Bush family medical drama Good Sam, passes on Sarah Cooper comedy pilot How to Succeed

Holmes stars in a sitcom based on the life of pro bowler Tom Smallwood, who quit his factory job to pursue his sports dreams. Good Sam, whose executive producers include Jane the Virgin's Jennie Snyder Urman, revolves around a talented yet stifled surgeon (Bush) who embraces her leadership role after her renowned and pompous boss falls into a coma. Meanwhile, CBS has passed on the pilots for Cooper's How to Succeed, based on her book How to Be Successful Without Hurting Men's Feelings, which could end up landing on Paramount+. CBS also passed on Patrick Dempsey's Ways and Means and Hannah Simone’s Welcome to Georgia.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

"FBI" on CBS - The Stars Join Us!

Season 3 of "FBI" on CBS is wrapping up, and stars Alana de la Garza and Jeremy Sisto join Courtney and Cody to talk about what to expect on this season's final two episodes! It's gonna be INTENSE!
TV Seriesseattlepi.com

Netflix Releases 'Sweet Tooth' Trailer (TV News Roundup)

Netflix released a trailer for the eight-episode series “Sweet Tooth,” which premieres on June 4. Based on the beloved DC Comic by Jeff Lemire, “Sweet Tooth” is a post-apocalyptic fairytale about a hybrid deer-boy and a wandering loner who embark on an extraordinary adventure. More from Variety. 'Riverdale,' 'Roswell,' More...
TV SeriesNo Film School

New Article Details Showrunner Abuses on CBS Show 'All Rise'

Support staff across Hollywood rally behind the All Rise staff in the wake of toxic workplace allegations. All Rise is a CBS show about a Black judge in Los Angeles as she deals with lawyers, bailiffs, plaintiffs, defendants, and all the other people surrounding the legal process. But behind the scenes, stories weave a picture of a toxic work environment where the showrunner ruled with an iron fist.
TV & VideosPosted by
Journal Inquirer

CBS shows in bubble trouble

In two weeks, CBS will announce its fall schedule, and the TV websites are trying to predict what shows will be included. Deadline TV reported there are six CBS shows in the Twilight Zone. They have yet to be renewed for next season and are on the bubble — they could be returning, or they could be heading to cancellationville.
TV SeriesPopculture

'NCIS: Los Angeles' Fate for Another Season Revealed by CBS

NCIS: Los Angeles fans have been on pins and needles, waiting to find out if the show would be renewed for another season, and now the show's fate has been revealed by CBS. Viewers can breathe a sigh of relief, as the network revealed on Friday that NCIS: L.A. will be coming back for Season 13. It joins the 2021-22 TV season along with the recently announced NCIS: Hawaii, which has now apparently been given a full-season order by CBS.
TV SeriesPopculture

'CSI: Vegas' Adds Another Original Star

CSI: Vegas is adding another familiar face to its ranks. Deadline reported that the sequel to CSI: Crime Scene Investigation has cast Paul Guilfoyle, who played Jim Brass on the original series. Guilfoyle will be reprising his role for CSI: Vegas, in which he will appear in two episodes. Guilfoyle...
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

'NCIS: Hawaii' at CBS Casts Vanessa Lachey in Lead Role, Adds Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon

“NCIS: Hawai’i” has found its series lead in Vanessa Lachey, while also adding both Yasmine Al-Bustami and Jason Antoon to the cast. Lachey will star as Jane Tennant, the first woman SAC of NCIS: Hawai’i. She’s described as being as diplomatic as she is hard-charging. A woman in a male-dominated profession, she’s thrived in a system that’s pushed back every step of the way through equal parts confidence and strategy. But Tennant is more than just a job and a title. She’s a mother raising her kids mostly on her own. Like any parent who loves their career and their family – she’s a master juggler – balancing the duty to both her children and her country.
TV SeriesPopculture

Dick Wolf's Next TV Show Won't Air on NBC

Dick Wolf's empire of shows is expanding quickly. The same day NBC announced Wolf would helm another series in the Law & Order franchise, IMDb TV announced a new original series by Wolf titled On Call, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The half-hour drama that has been picked up straight to series follows a duo of police officers tasked with patrolling Long Beach, California, responding to a new call for action in each episode.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Housewife: Comedy Series Cast Reacts to ABC Cancellation

American Housewife was cancelled by ABC on Friday, and the cast has now reacted to the series not getting a sixth season. Katy Mixon, Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly, Daniel DiMaggio, Giselle Eisenberg, and Ali Wong star in the comedy series which follows the Otto family as they live in a wealthy town in Connecticut. The last episode of the comedy aired on March 31st.
TV SeriesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘CSI’: Original Cast Member to Return for CBS Revival

It’s beginning to look like old friends are gathering together for CBS’s revival of “CSI.” Another original cast member is set to appear. Paul Guilfoyle, who played Las Vegas Police Department Captain Jim Brass in 14 of the 15 seasons the original “CSI” aired, is going to reprise his role. The new “CSI: Vegas” show, according to an article from TVLine.com, will have Guilfoyle make two guest appearances as Brass.