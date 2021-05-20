SF’s Family Vaccine Parties w/ Free Food & Prizes (May 21- June 5)
San Francisco is hosting a series of Family Day vaccination events with free snacks, entertainment, and raffle prizes. Prizes include free tickets for the SkyStar Wheel in Golden Gate Park courtesy of the Recreation and Park Department, pre-loaded Clipper cards provided by the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, free admission to the SF Zoo, memberships to SFMOMA, the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco, the SF Botanical Garden and more.sf.funcheap.com