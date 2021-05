Kick-off 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League. We;re getting our team news not from the clubs but from the teamsheets at the ground which, unlike Uefa teamsheets do not lay out the formation. The Press Association feed suggested that Soucek would drop into a back three bit that seemed a bit crazy given Noble and Rice are out injured. Some questions later, it seems they will actually line up with a back four: