WAXAHACHIE – The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson said late last week that Trenton James Adams has still not been returned to Ellis County. In a short statement the spokesperson said once the 28-year-old Ellis County resident, Trenton Adams, has been arraigned, and has been cleared by Harris County he will be transported to the Ellis County Jail in Waxahachie, Texas. When he arrives he will be booked in for the Murder of 29-year-old Waxahachie resident Jordan Von Hoffman.