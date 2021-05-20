newsbreak-logo
‘Dune’ Is Still Coming to HBO Max the Same Day As Theaters

By Claire Epting
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 6 hours ago
Warner Bros. has confirmed that Denis Villeneuve’s Dune will arrive in theaters and on HBO Max on the same day, as originally announced. This release plan was recently brought into question after Deadline reported that Warner Bros. was reversing its decision. “Dune will not adhere to the day-and-date release pattern...

