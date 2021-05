A large contingent of U.S. paratroopers is expected to jump into Estonia tonight after a long flight from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, that includes mid-air refueling. The jump is one of three brigade-size jumps over the next several days in which a total of 7,000 paratroopers from the United States and 10 other nations will conduct a joint forcible entry exercise at each of the landing sites in Estonia, Bulgaria and Romania.