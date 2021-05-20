May 19, 2021 - Full Show

We began the show by talking with listeners about Facebook’s decision to uphold their ban of former President Donald Trump. Jonathan Gruber weighed in on President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, explaining how it could impact the caregiving and nursing home industries. Gruber is the Ford Professor of Economics at MIT. He was instrumental in creating both the Massachusetts health-care reform and the Affordable Care Act. His latest book is "Jump-Starting America: How Breakthrough Science Can Revive Economic Growth And The American Dream."