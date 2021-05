CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Virginia had three pitchers combine for the seventh no-hitter in program history led by a career-night from Andrew Abbott as UVA beats Wake Forest 17-0. Scouts filled the stands behind the plate to take in a pitching duel between two of the ACC's best in Abbott and Wake's Ryan Cusick, but it was Abbott who stole the show. The senior started the game with eight strikeouts through three innings, including six in a row before the Demon Deacons put their first ball in play to end the third inning. Abbott never seemed in trouble striking out a career-high 16 batters, the third most in a single game in UVA history.