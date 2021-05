After two months of successful beta testing, the fully automated, cloud-native product provides the fastest access to data silos to power better data-driven business decisions. BOSTON, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Starburst, the analytics anywhere company, today announced General Availability of its fully managed cloud offering, Starburst Galaxy, at the AWS Americas Summit. This comes after the beta product was released in February 2021. Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Starburst Galaxy removes the time and complexity associated with traditional data warehousing models that require data to be copied and ingested before being available for analysis. Instead, Galaxy allows you to query data where it lives and accelerate data-driven decision making.