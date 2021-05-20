O2 UK, Microsoft to Develop MEC Capability within Private 5G Network
O2 (Telefónica UK) has announced a new partnership with Microsoft that will see a new PoC launched to revolutionise secure data management. The PoC will deploy on premise Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) capabilities within a Private 5G Network, a new innovation in the UK. The potential benefits of the trial are significant, combining secure, high-bandwidth private network capabilities with on-site low latency data storage, which will provide safer and more efficient data management.www.thefastmode.com