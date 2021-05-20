newsbreak-logo
ETSI Releases Report on Securing AI-based Systems

By Ray Sharma
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleETSI has recently released a report which summarizes and analyses existing and potential mitigation against threats for AI-based systems. Setting a baseline for a common understanding of relevant AI cyber security threats and mitigations will be key for widespread deployment and acceptance of AI systems and applications. The report, ETSI GR SAI 005 sheds light on the available methods for securing AI-based systems by mitigating known or potential security threats identified in the recent ENISA threat landscape publication and ETSI GR SAI 004 Problem Statement Report.

