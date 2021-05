Nokia X20 5G is priced at EUR 399.99 and is available to buy in both Midnight Sun and Nordic Blue color options. The pricing is for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant, which is the only variant available in the Germany so far. Though there is also a Nokia X20 5G + Nokia Power Earbuds bundle available at £399.99, so the Power Earbuds is effectively free, if you buy the bundle at the official Nokia shop.