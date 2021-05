Apple released the third iOS 14.6 beta today, Monday, May 10. The update fixes a bug that could cause your iPhone to experience performance issues after startup. Apple seeded developers iOS 14.6 dev beta 3 just past 10 a.m. PDT, the company's standard release time for developer beta updates. While the public beta is not yet available, we expect Apple to release it at 1 p.m. PDT today, or 10 a.m. PDT tomorrow. If you're a public tester, that's the version you need to wait for.