Alaska on Friday reported 109 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths related to the virus, according to the Department of Health and Social Services. Alaska’s average daily case counts are now trending down significantly statewide, though a few regions in the state are still in the highest alert category based on their current per capita rate of infection. For the first time since July, Anchorage this week moved from high to intermediate alert status based on falling case rates in the municipality.