G.W. Long softball team goes 2-1 in opening day of state tournament

J.D. Davison's name was called four times on Thursday night, each instance bringing more hardware piling up near his Nike sneakers. During Calhoun's sports banquet in the school's gymnasium, each athlete and member of the past season's teams were acknowledged. None more than Davison, an Alabama signee who received his second ASWA Mr. Basketball plaque in as many years along with the AHSAA Class 2A player of the year honor.