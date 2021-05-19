newsbreak-logo
G.W. Long softball team goes 2-1 in opening day of state tournament

By David Mundee
Dothan Eagle
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOXFORD—The G.W. Long softball team avoided the upset bug early Wednesday with two wins, but couldn’t survive it in a third game at the Choccolocco Park Softball Complex. In a Class 2A state championship bracket where the state’s top four ranked teams all lost during the day, third-ranked G.W. Long fell into the losers bracket with a 7-1 loss to seventh-ranked Orange Beach, the surprise unbeaten team in the championship round.

