G.W. Long softball team goes 2-1 in opening day of state tournament
OXFORD—The G.W. Long softball team avoided the upset bug early Wednesday with two wins, but couldn’t survive it in a third game at the Choccolocco Park Softball Complex. In a Class 2A state championship bracket where the state’s top four ranked teams all lost during the day, third-ranked G.W. Long fell into the losers bracket with a 7-1 loss to seventh-ranked Orange Beach, the surprise unbeaten team in the championship round.dothaneagle.com