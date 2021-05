SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Cal State Fullerton (19-25, 12-13) dropped game one of its series to Cal Poly (21-24, 11-18) Friday night by a final score of 5-1. The Mustangs jumped out to an early lead, scoring one run in the first and second inning before putting up three runs in the third. Drew Thorpe pitched 7.1 shutout innings for Cal Poly and earned the win to improve to 5-5.