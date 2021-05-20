newsbreak-logo
Jamestown, NY

National Comedy Center Postpones Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, Announces Summer Fun Weeks

Cover picture for the articleThe National Comedy Center in Jamestown announced Wednesday that it has postponed the annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival for the second year in a row due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns. According to NCC Executive Director Journey Gunderson, there is not enough time to make the necessary changes to allow the center to hold the festival, which is normally held in early August. Gunderson says they found that logistically, they just can't do it with the restrictions in place...

