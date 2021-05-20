newsbreak-logo
Cattaraugus County Reports 10 COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

chautauquatoday.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cattaraugus County Health Department reported 10 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county's total case number to 5,657 since the start of the pandemic. The latest cases include seven in the southeast part of the county, one in the northeast part of the county, one in the northwest part of the county, and one in the southwest part of the county. Meanwhile, the county's seven-day average infection rate is up by five-tenths of a percent to 3.3%, while the number of hospitalizations remains unchanged at 12. Of the county's 5,657 total cases, 119 are active, 5,435 have recovered, and 103 have died. As of Wednesday, there are 692 county residents in quarantine.

