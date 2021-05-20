Gillibrand Introduces Legislation to Rebuild More Resilient Infrastructure

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, and Rep. Earl Blumenauer, D-Ore., have introduced the Green Transportation Act. The legislation directs cities and states to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transportation sector. The sector represents the single largest source of carbon pollution in the U.S., which makes tracking and reducing those emissions an urgent priority in mitigating the climate crisis. Because many parts of the country are not accounting for transportation emissions, this represents an important step in working to reduce pollution by mandating the tracking of emissions and the creation of local implementation plans. The bill would help deliver President Joe Biden’s goal of reducing U.S. GHG emissions by at least 50% by 2030.