Gillibrand Introduces Legislation to Rebuild More Resilient Infrastructure
As the Senate negotiates a national infrastructure package, New York's junior senator on Wednesday introduced legislation that would increase federal resources to rebuild more resilient infrastructure and make critical improvements to protect bridges, tunnels, and highways against future damage from disasters. Kirsten Gillibrand says the Resilient Highways Act has been adopted by President Joe Biden in his proposed American Jobs Plan...chautauquatoday.com