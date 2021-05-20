Reed Supports Legislation to Create 1/6 Commission
Congressman Tom Reed says he favors a bill that would create a commission to examine the January 6th Capitol attack. The measure passed the House Wednesday evening 252-175, with Reed being one of 35 Republicans joining all Democrats in voting for the bill. The measure now moves on to the Senate. The Corning Republican released a statement prior to the vote, saying, "We as Americans should be united to ensure what happened on January 6th never occurs again. Therefore, I support this inquiry to make sure history is clear -- violence will never settle our differences in America, and democracy at our ballot box will and must persevere."chautauquatoday.com