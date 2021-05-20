Reed Supports Legislation to Create 1/6 Commission

After four months of negotiations, Republicans and Democrats have finally come to an agreement on the creation of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The commission, which will issue a report by the end of the year on the causes of the insurrection as well as the response from law enforcement and the military, has been a point of contention between Republicans and Democrats. Leaders from both parties were quick to say they supported forming the panel, but they were divided on a number of issues, including whether it would have subpoena power, the composition of the commission, and the scope of investigation.