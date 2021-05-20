GARRIOCH: Melnyk says he's confident the Senators will sign Brady Tkachuk plus club needs a centre and defenceman
Eugene Melnyk is confident that patience is about to pay off for the fans of the Ottawa Senators. The Senators owner, speaking on The Bob McCown Podcast on Wednesday, indicated that the club is close to turning the corner on this rebuild. He is also confident that the organization will sign alternate captain Brady Tkachuk this summer, however, the Sens still need a front-line centre and defenceman before being a force to be reckoned with.’www.thepost.on.ca