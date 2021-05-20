GARRIOCH: Melnyk says he's confident the Senators will sign Brady Tkachuk plus club needs a centre and defenceman

At the start of the season, we didn't really know what to make of Yegor Sharangovich. A fifth-round pick in 2018, he didn't seem to be on the radar for Devils prospects ready to take the next step. Not only did he break through to the Devils' roster, but he is now also fourth in rookie scoring with 26 points. That includes goals in back-to-back games, including two first-period power-play goals against the Flyers. Sharangovich is also second on the Devils with 14 goals. I'd like him to have a bit more power-play time before I'd recommend adding him in most leagues, but he's at least proven to be more than an early season flash-in-the-pan.