SIN BIN PLAYOFF SPECIAL: Chair Girl vs. Cocaine Cuties?

The Vegas Golden Knights lost out on the division title, the President’s Trophy for the league’s best record, and home ice throughout the playoffs as Colorado beat L.A. 5-1 on Thursday night to clinch the number one seed. Vegas and Colorado both ended the season with 82 points and Vegas was the only team in the league with 40 wins but Colorado won the tiebreaker based on more wins in regulation. The Knights will open the playoffs on Sunday with a best of seven series against Minnesota at T-Mobile Arena at noon with game two scheduled for Tuesday at 7pm, also at T-Mobile. Vegas had a tough time with Minnesota this season, going 3-4-1 and particularly struggling on Minnesota’s home ice. The Knights have never won at the Xcel Energy Center in regulation. Sunday’s game one will be televised locally on KSNV channel 3.