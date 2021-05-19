2020 Was A Great Year For Dungeons and Dragons
In the midst of all the horrors that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 was a stellar year for Dungeons and Dragons. In a press release by Wizards of the Coast, they revealed many different ways the iconic tabletop RPG series has continued to grow and expand its audience. These included straightforward commercial and financial success. This has been the seventh consecutive year of growth for this brand with sales increasing 33% year-over-year globally. Furthermore, Dungeons and Dragons has over 50 million players to date, with the supplement for the game's Fifth Edition, Tasha's Cauldron of Everything being the most pre-ordered book ever in the series' history.