Dallas Cowboys In-State Rival Lands QB Backup In Broncos' Driskel: NFL Free Agency

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys hinted to us that they do not plan on being tier-one shoppers as NFL free agency hits. But that doesn't mean they won't be newsmakers. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort.

MAY 19: DRISKEL LAND IN OTHER TEXAS TEAM If the Cowboys were interested in adding another QB heading into the offseason, one is off the market officially. The Houston Texans have added former Denver Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Driskel, a former sixth-round pick from Louisiana Tech, has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. Since coming out of college, he's thrown for 2,120 yards and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 15 games — nine of which were starts.

The Texans now have five quarterbacks on the roster with the addition Driskel. The team added former Los Angeles Chargers Tyrod Taylor on a one-year deal and drafted Stanford's Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick in April's draft.

Driskel recently visited Dallas but no deal was forged. The Cowboys are now planning on a visit from another journeyman QB in Brett Hundley as a backup to Dak Prescott.

Houston also traded for Cincinnati backup Ryan Finley before the NFL Draft. Keep in mind the Texans still have Deshaun Watson, who currently is facing 22 civil cases of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

MAY 18: COWBOYS DECIDE ON 2 QBs The Cowboys needed two arms for last weekend's rookie minicamp ... and that's as far as it's going to go for JT Barrett and Brady Davis. Dallas is not planning on signing either guy, Clarence Hill Jr. tweets of their “less than stellar showings” at the minicamp.

That leaves, as of right now, Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci on the roster behind Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have flirted with the idea of adding vet journeyman free agent Jeff Driskel and a couple of other backups of that caliber.

MAY 16: ANKOU TO ATLANTA The Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the Texans last November in exchange for a late-round pick. It wasn't an impactful move for Dallas; it came after the Cowboys' decision to release Dontari Poe. But now Ankou's time here is done as he is signing with Atlanta.

Ankou has been in the league since 2017, spending time with Jacksonville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Houston and here.

Dallas feels it has fortified the interior line with a couple of additions, including sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna. Read more about his first weekend with the Cowboys at rookie minicamp here.

MAY 13: CAM TO DENVER The Cowboys turned the page away from swing tackle Cam Fleming a year ago, and then he took a turn with the Giants, but with Ja'Wuan James out for the year in Denver, the Broncos are turning to potential replacement Fleming, who has agreed to a one-year deal for what NFL Network says is up to "$3.67 million.''

In Dallas, both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are back from injury, and they hope the backup issues they had last year - post-Cam - aren't repeated as they've signed 35-year-old vet Ty Nseckhe to be the swing guy along with draftee Josh Ball joining a handful of incumbent backups.

MAY 12: FORMER COWBOYS SAFETY TRYING OUT WITH TEXANS Former Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will be trying out with the Houston Texans at their upcoming minicamp as he seemingly looks to work his way back into the NFL after missing the 2020 season.

Clinton-Dix only spent a brief period in Dallas, being cut last September before he'd been able to make an appearance for Mike Nolan's defense. Prior to last season, the 2016 Pro Bowler hadn't missed a regular-season game since entering the league in 2014.

MAY 11: WOODS SIGNS WITH COLTS Just one day after taking a visit with the Indianapolis Colts, former Cowboys starting defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has signed a one-year deal with the team, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Woods was released last week after the 2021 NFL Draft, following the Cowboys' decision to select a pair of defensive tackles in Quinton Bohana and Osa Odighizuwa, as well as defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Woods was one of six Cowboys released.

MAY 10: WOODS VISITS INDY Antwaun Woods, the defensive tackle starter just released by the Cowboys, is visiting the Colts, ESPN notes.

Woods found himself a victim of Dallas’ desire for a new-look D-line under new coordinator Dan Quinn. Woods recently signed a one-year, $2.133 million tender offer to stay with the Cowboys … but then came the Dallas pursuit of help in the NFL Draft … and the decision to waive him.

The 6-1, 310-pound Woods - nicknamed “The Human Log” - started 32 of the 39 games he played for the Cowboys over the last three seasons.

MAY 5: DOWN TO 90: The Cowboys released six players Wednesday to shave down to the 90-man roster limit: Antwaun Woods and Saivion Smith, as mentioned below, plus center Adam Redmond, defensive linemen Walter Palmore and Ladarius Hamilton and cornerback Kemon Hall

The big news involves Woods, of course, a seven-game starter last year made expendable by the recent drafting of three D-linemen last week: third-rounders Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna.

MAY 5: LOG OUT It was just two weeks ago when the Cowboys opted, contractually, to keep Antwaun Woods.

That was then. This is now.

The Cowboys had placed a right of first refusal RFA tender on defensive tackle Antwaun Woods for $2.133 million. On April 22, "The Human Log'' signed that deal and was to be back in the Dallas mix in the interior line. Newcomers Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban can be in that mix as well, along with young incumbents Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore.

What changed, as on Wednesday the Cowboys opted to release Woods? The NFL Draft.

Over the weekend, Dallas picked a trio of defensive lineman, among them Quinton Bohanna, who played at 357 pounds last year in college and with his bulk and long arms is - despite being just a sixth-round rookie - already being mentioned by coordinator Dan Quinn as a potential starter.

Dallas has also released reserve cornerback Savion Smith, a product of Alabama.

APRIL 22: WR RETURNS Like Antwaun Woods mentioned below, Cowboys restricted free agent Cedrick Wilson has signed his original-round tender of $2.133 million. Wilson last year got work at the fourth receiver behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. He helped on special teams and caught 17 passes and two touchdowns.

APRIL 22: DT RETURNS The Cowboys had placed a right of first refusal RFA tender on defensive tackle Antwaun Woods for $2.133 million. On Thursday, "The Human Log'' signed that deal and will be back in the Dallas mix in the interior line. Newcomers Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban can be in that mix as well, along with young incumbents Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore.

APRIL 8: TE FROM WFT The Cowboys are signing former Washington tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, who will fight for a backup role with Blake Bell having signed in KC. Sprinkle, who played at Arkansas, was a fifth-round pick and is 6-5, 255. In his four seasons he's played in 59 games, catching 34 passes for 301 yards.

APRIL 7: COWBOYS GRAB NEW PUNTER FROM "OTHER" LONE STAR STATE FRANCHISE The Cowboys will be looking for any punter that can add an extra element to special teams. They found their man right up I-35 for the start of the 2021 season. ... or at least competition to be the man.

Dallas is signing former Houston Texans punter Bryan Anger to a one-year deal. The Cowboys released long-time punter Chris Jones earlier this offseason. Last season for the Texans, Anger averaged 46.4 yards per punt on 54 attempts with a long of 67 yards.

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Jones averaged 44.5 yards per kick. Last season, Hunter Niswander took over the duties following Jones' abdominal surgery. He averaged 47.2 yards per kick.

APRIL 2: NEW NUMBERS Cowboys newcomers mean Cowboys new numbers. We're still waiting on Keanu Neal's as his signing is not yet official. But seven signees are:

35 Damontae Kazee

42 Jayron Kearse

44 Jake McQuaide

75 Ty Nsekhe 91

91 Carlos Watkins

95 Brent Urban

98 Tarell Basham

Anything notable here? Well, they sure didn't let the locker stall even get cold before they gave away L.P.'s old 91 and Crawford's old 98!

MARCH 29: CRAWFORD EXPLAINS RETIREMENT We reported in January that Tyrone Crawford, 31, was planning to retire. That's happened now, and the long-time Cowboys D-lineman leader is explaining why.

"I just came to the decision that it's probably best for me to hang it up," Crawford told ESPN. "I don't think I'll be able to perform the way I want to perform on the field, and that was important to me. I thought it was time. I don't want those things to mess up my future as a father."

"I'm just trying to bring my body back to match with my age," he said. "I'm just trying to enjoy this and get my body back to 31 years old because those Marinelli years, those are like dog years."

Crawford actually has high praise for his old defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and as always, an interesting take on a variety of subjects in this worth-your-time read.

MARCH 28: KAZEE PAYDAY A Cowboys official tells us they believe they got a "bargain'' on new free safety Damontae Kazee. And if he does anything to replicate his best work in Atlanta? Like seven picks in a year?

A "bargain'' he will be.

Kazee's deal is official as of Monday and it looks like this: $1.127 million total, but just a $137,500 signing bonus with a $990,000 base.

The Cowboys' commitment here isn't very grand. But if he's the starting free safety? The price will have been very right.

MARCH 26: KJ WANTS COWBOYS We go 1-on-1 with K.J. Wright, the long-time Seattle standout, and get the scoop on the linebacker's Dallas "dream'' here.

MARCH 25: KAZEE NEGOTIATIONS The Cowboys has their visits with Malik Hooker and with Damontae Kazee, and one with Jayron Kearse, too.

Kearse is signed. (He is in theory a backup "hybrid'' safety/linebacker behind newly-signed Keanu Neal, and the 6-4 Kearse can help on special teams.)

Hooker is hopeful. (Though tap the brakes here. This may be all about the Achilles tear rehab.)

And Kazee? The session went well enough that, as first reported by the Dallas News, the Cowboys have made him an offer.

There are other reports that Dallas has also offered a deal to Hooker. A source tells us that a media "assumption'' more than it is a fact as of Wednesday afternoon. Logically, there will be no Hooker offer at all if the medicals didn't meet Dallas' requirements ... and again, reports of an offer to Hooker are simply false.

MARCH 23: IS KEARSE ANY GOOD? Jayron Kearse is also on the list of safeties visiting the Cowboys, joining Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker, who as we first reported are scheduled to be at The Star on Tuesday before spending all of Wednesday on a visit that will include interviews and medicals.

Where does Kearse (his visit first noted by ESPN) fit?

He's 6-4, 215, but was just a seventh-round pick in 2017. He spent three years in Minnesota but was never a starter. He did start half the games in Detroit last season but was waived in December after violating team rules. He's also had a couple of run-ins with the law, and began last year suspended the first three games for violating the substance-abuse policy. He ended the year on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Was Jayron Kearse ever even a real prospect? Check out our 105.3 The Fan colleague Jeff Cavanaugh's 2017 NFL Draft scouting report on him:

Writes Cavanaugh in reaction to the news of Kearse's visit: "I’ll have to see how his career has gone but he’s my least favorite safety prospect in 7 years of study.''

MARCH 23: LP WANTS TO PLAY He put 16 seasons and .... he wants more.

L.P. Ladouceur, now 40, was pretty much perfect in his time with the Cowboys. Now Dallas will hope that replacement Jake McQuaide is as good.

And the second-longest-tenured Cowboy? Stellar long-snapper.LP says he wants to keep playing. Somewhere.

MARCH 21: COWBOYS OFFICIALLY SIGN 5: The Cowboys officially signed five NFL free agents, including pass-rush talent Tarell Basham from the Jets. It's worth noting that Basham is presently listed by Dallas as a "linebacker,'' though we figure him as an edge rusher.

Similarly, Dallas signee Carlos Watkins, formerly of the Texans, is presently listed as a "defensive end,'' though it's likely he'll play more inside.

Additionally, Dallas made official its deals with long-snapper Jake McQuaide, tackle Ty Nsekhe and defensive tackle Brent Urban.

When they officially sign ex Falcon Keanu Neal, the Cowboys PR department will face another positional challenge, as Neal is a safety by trade but will, sources tell CowboysSI.com, be a "hybrid'' player who lines up at safety and at linebacker. Neal's deal may also be announced as something more than the original "one-year contract,'' as it could feature "dummy'' voidable years tacked on.

MARCH 18: D-LINEMEN IN The Dallas Cowboys have made another Thursday addition to their defensive line via NFL free agency, as Brent Urban is coming to The Star via a one-year deal ... as revealed both by him and (first) by his wife, broke the news on her Twitter account.

Urban joins former Houston Texans defensive lineman Carlos Watkins in coming to Dallas, and like Watkins was a part-time starter in his previous stop.

Urban - who happens to stand 6-7 and weighs 300 - started eight of the 16 games he played for the Chicago Bears last season and recorded 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He signed with Chicago during two seasons after stints with the Titans and the Ravens, where the 29-year-old Canadian was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Earlier in the day, the Cowboys agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. Watkins, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, played four seasons with the Texans before becoming an unrestricted free agent after finishing out his rookie contract with the Texans. The 6-3, 297-pound defensive lineman was a starter with Houston in 2020, registering 11 first-team appearances. He recorded two of his career four sacks last season while playing about half of the snaps for the Texans.

On Thursday evening, Dallas added EDGE rusher Tarell Basham. That story is here.

MARCH 17: ONE GET, ONE GOT AWAY Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is staying via a three-year deal, an arrangement that will surely be overshadowed by the fact that a Dallas idea won’t work out ... as Patrick Peterson is signing a one-year deal with Minnesota.

MARCH 17: CHRIS CUT The Cowboys have released long-time punter Chris Jones, in part to create salary cap space ($2 million saved) but also because Dallas chooses the younger and cheaper Hunter Niswander.

Jones has tried to play through injuries in recent years and, as noted by Rob Phillips’ breaking report, leaves Dallas with a career 44.5-yard average.

Niswander averaged 47.2 yards in the final eight games, tying for ninth-best in the league.

Jones signed a four-year extension in 2017 worth nearly $9 million. He had one year left on his deal at a $2 million base salary.

MARCH 16: OT HOMECOMING Ty Nsekhe attended high school and college in Texas, and now he's coming back - one more crack at it at age 35.

He is a resident of Dallas and active in the community, but most recently played for Buffalo, as the Bills signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal. He played some in 2019 but in 2020 was a non-factor.

Nsekhe, 6-8, 330, has bounced around pro football for more than a decade, including stints in the AFL, AFL2 and the CFL. In Dallas, the plan is for Tyron Smith and La'el Collins to start at tackle. There are kids behind them ... and now there is Nsekhe.

MARCH 16: CJ IS A KEEPER Cowboys fans who pay attention know not to call him a "cornerback.'' Because he's not. But C.J. Goodwin is a special-teams ace - to the Cowboys, maybe one of the best in the NFL. So they're keeping him, with a two-year deal that agent Drew Rosenhaus tells the media is worth $3.5 mil including a $2 mil signing bonus.

MARCH 16: CHIDO GONE Predictably, Chidobe Awuzie is gone, on a three-year deal to Cincy. Full story here.

MARCH 16: WINNERS OR LOSERS? Day 1 of NFL Free Agency is in the books. Did Dallas win or lose?

It depends on whether you completely buy in to their philosophy.

The Cowboys, as usual, opted to avoid "paying great prices to good players,'' secured cheap backup younger guys (Cedrick Wilson, Antwaun Woods, Noah Brown), and stuck with the "keep-our-own'' mindset.

It that smarter than the philosophy used on Day 1 in Houston, where, recognizing they have a poor roster, engineered 10 deals (in addition to their two weekend trades) - almost one-fourth of all the deals done Monday? Is it smarter than what Bill Belichick did in New England, supplementing the Cam Newton signing with a series of pricy moves featuring tight end Jonnu Smith and pass-rusher Matt Judon?

I'm not arguing against Dallas' "smartness'' here. But outside its mastery of the comp pick system - and acknowledging that the Dak Prescott signing "counts'' - I can't argue for Dallas 'smartness,'' either. Because that would mean the Cowboys front office is more savvy than the front offices in Minnesota (buying Davlin Tomlinson at $11 million APY), in Houston, in New England.

And frankly, the Dallas Cowboys cannot show evidence that they are "smarter'' in free agency than any of their competitors.

So, the Cowboys "loser''? Any fan who expected Day 1 gifts under the March Christmas tree. And the "winner''? Dallas gets to be that as soon as it quits finishing seasons win six and seven and eight victories.

MARCH 15: JOE THOMAS TO TEXANS Joe Thomas made a little over $1 million in 2020 but he just doubled that in his one-year deal with the Houston Texans. He can start, back up and play special teams. ... and in Dallas?

Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith need to be better. And depending on what Sean Lee decides about retirement, that leaves the Cowboys with a clear need for a third linebacker.

MARCH 15 L.P. IS OUT Cowboys long-time long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur, who just turned 40, was planning on re-upping here, having appeared in 253 games with Dallas - just two shy of Jason Witten's franchise record.

Instead, the new (as of last year) regime is turning the page, to Rams snapper Jake McQuaide, who of course played for special-teams coordinator John Fassel when both were in L.A.

MARCH 15: TENDER IS THE NIGHT Cowboys restricted free agents Cedrick Wilson and Antwaun Woods will each be tendered at $2,133,000 for 2021, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Receiver Noah Brown is also returning.

MARCH 15: ANDY AND ALEX FLIP? The Washington Football Team needs an upgrade from Alex Smith at QB. The Dallas Cowboys might need a replacement for Andy Dalton as their backup QB.

What if each team offers the solution for the other?

We have floated the name of Smith as a guy who, if affordable, could be helpful to the Cowboys as a backup to Dak Prescott. Smith has an old-timey history with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy: McCarthy was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted Smith in 2005.)..

A source on Monday reiterated to us Dalton's quest to once again be a starter. Meanwhile, Smith - who was a $20 million QB in Washington last year - might no longer be that.

It's worth noting that there are those here inside The Star who have great respect for Alex Smith ... and that Dak is among them.

Dalton - for a decade the first-team guy in Cincinnati before signing his one-year deal back home in Texas a season ago - made just $3 million in base salary in 2020. He's obviously looking for a better deal than that, and a rebound to a starting job in the NFL.

The Cowboys would love to have Dalton simply come back. But his first efforts, a free agency opens, is to be first-team.

Washington is clear in its desire to not "overpay'' for a new QB. There are many directions the WFT could go here. But Dalton is solid and might be affordable.

MARCH 15: 2 FALCONS SAFETIES? We've previously linked the Cowboys to one Falcons safety. How about two?

MARCH 15: CAM IS GONE The Panthers have grabbed a Cowboys O-lineman. According to multiple reports, the Panthers are signing Cam Erving on a two-year deal worth $10 million. Erving spent last season in Dallas, working as a swing tackle, but he got hurt early ... then so many of his linemates did ... and in the end he started five games.

The Cowboys believe they have young depth candidates to help here, and of course are planning on the healthy return of starters Tyron Smith and La'el Collins.

Oh, and there’s a potential comp pick to be gained by this Erving departure as well.

MARCH 15: TRE BOSTON IDEA? Could recently-released free safety Tre Boston be a fit with the Dallas Cowboys secondary?

We say ... Yes.

The Cowboys’ pass defense was sometimes adequate last year (at least compared to their run defense) but free safety Xavier Woods is a free agent. ... and in our judgment, he’s a run-of-the-mill guy.

Woods plays the same position that Boston does, so it would stand to reason if Dallas thinks that either Boston is an upgrade or that they can't afford to bring back Woods, they could have interest in Boston.

Boston played almost 1,100 defensive snaps in 2020 with a pretty equal amount (429) played at free safety to in the box (424), per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

Boston is 6-1 and 205 pounds and was originally a fourth-round pick of the Panthers in 2014 out of North Carolina.

It's a bit concerning that he played closer to the line of scrimmage this past year as opposed to what he did under coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, but that could be attributed to scheme changes.

However, when you combine that with his release after just one year of a three-year deal - the questions are fair to ask: How much range does Boston have left? And if he’s best-off playing down, do the Cowboys - with Donovan Wilson in play - really need him?

Boston signed back with Carolina on a three-year, $18 million contract less than a year ago. He would have counted over $6 million on the cap in 2021.

PFF graded Boston as a 49.9/100 player in coverage in 2020. Boston was charged with allowing 36 receptions on 52 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Overall, Boston was graded as a 53.8/100 and only 58.1 against the run and missed 16 tackles per PFF.

Woods might be considered a better coverage player than Boston at this point but as PFF notes, Boston probably isn't someone you should count on for deep single-high safety range.

So ... Can the Cowboys get by with a player like Boston at a lower cost than what Woods might cost? We very much disagree with the projections, but ... yeah, Woods moves forward with a projected four-year, $6.25 million cost (via OvertheCap.com and PFF.)

If that's the market, we think Boston is going to come in less than that because of age and other factors, which might lead to Dallas squeezing and losing Woods. ... but the Cowboys, in the end, making a move that might make them better.

MARCH 14: HAYWARD CONNECTION A McCarthy guy? Cowboys Connection: Ex All-Pro Cornerback Casey Hayward On Wish List?

MARCH 13: 20 NAMES TO WATCH Big to little, front to back, good names here: Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency: 20 Names In Our 'Locked On' Podcast

MARCH 13: K.J. WRIGHT A FIT? He wants to get paid. Dan Quinn, what say you? Cowboys Free Agency: Star Seahawks LB Linked To Dallas ...

MARCH 13: 4 SAFETIES TO HELP Tre Boston is mentioned above. Maybe four even better ideas? The Cowboys 4 Targets To Fix Safety In NFL Free Agency ...

MARCH 10: PAY XAVIER? A simple question: Is Cowboys Free Agency: Is Xavier Woods A $25M Safety? We think we have the Cowboys' answer.

MARCH 9: COWBOYS MOVE MONEY Dallas got some business done with restructures. Read about the dollars and sense here: Cowboys Move Tyron, La'el & Martin Money For Dak Cap Room

MARCH 8: THE BIGGEST FREE AGENT - DAK DONE Review is all here ... Cowboys BREAKING: Dak Deal Done!: Is this what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meant by an ‘Imminent’ deal back in 2019? And about that contract and a "winner'': Cowboys' Dak Deal: 'Dummy' Years And Did Jerry Win?: Sometimes it’s isn’t just the money. It’s how you write the deal.

MARCH 8: AMARI AND ZEKE RUMORS First came the Dak Deal - And then came questions about the Cowboys Status Of Amari Cooper: Time to make sure Prescott’s favorite target fits. Oh, and what about Dak's best buddy? Barring a some unimaginably marvelous offer, trading Ezekiel Elliott, a source tells CowboysSI.com, is simply not the plan — gossip be damned. And there’s quite a bit of gossip.