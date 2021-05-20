newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Dallas Cowboys In-State Rival Lands QB Backup In Broncos' Driskel: NFL Free Agency

By Matthew Postins
Posted by 
CowboyMaven
CowboyMaven
 10 hours ago

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys hinted to us that they do not plan on being tier-one shoppers as NFL free agency hits. But that doesn't mean they won't be newsmakers. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort.

MAY 19: DRISKEL LAND IN OTHER TEXAS TEAM If the Cowboys were interested in adding another QB heading into the offseason, one is off the market officially. The Houston Texans have added former Denver Broncos backup Jeff Driskel on a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million.

Driskel, a former sixth-round pick from Louisiana Tech, has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals. Since coming out of college, he's thrown for 2,120 yards and 13 touchdowns to eight interceptions in 15 games — nine of which were starts.

The Texans now have five quarterbacks on the roster with the addition Driskel. The team added former Los Angeles Chargers Tyrod Taylor on a one-year deal and drafted Stanford's Davis Mills with the No. 67 pick in April's draft.

Driskel recently visited Dallas but no deal was forged. The Cowboys are now planning on a visit from another journeyman QB in Brett Hundley as a backup to Dak Prescott.

Houston also traded for Cincinnati backup Ryan Finley before the NFL Draft. Keep in mind the Texans still have Deshaun Watson, who currently is facing 22 civil cases of sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

MAY 18: COWBOYS DECIDE ON 2 QBs The Cowboys needed two arms for last weekend's rookie minicamp ... and that's as far as it's going to go for JT Barrett and Brady Davis. Dallas is not planning on signing either guy, Clarence Hill Jr. tweets of their “less than stellar showings” at the minicamp.

That leaves, as of right now, Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci on the roster behind Dak Prescott. The Cowboys have flirted with the idea of adding vet journeyman free agent Jeff Driskel and a couple of other backups of that caliber.

MAY 16: ANKOU TO ATLANTA The Cowboys acquired veteran defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the Texans last November in exchange for a late-round pick. It wasn't an impactful move for Dallas; it came after the Cowboys' decision to release Dontari Poe. But now Ankou's time here is done as he is signing with Atlanta.

Ankou has been in the league since 2017, spending time with Jacksonville, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Houston and here.

Dallas feels it has fortified the interior line with a couple of additions, including sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna. Read more about his first weekend with the Cowboys at rookie minicamp here.

MAY 13: CAM TO DENVER The Cowboys turned the page away from swing tackle Cam Fleming a year ago, and then he took a turn with the Giants, but with Ja'Wuan James out for the year in Denver, the Broncos are turning to potential replacement Fleming, who has agreed to a one-year deal for what NFL Network says is up to "$3.67 million.''

In Dallas, both Tyron Smith and La'el Collins are back from injury, and they hope the backup issues they had last year - post-Cam - aren't repeated as they've signed 35-year-old vet Ty Nseckhe to be the swing guy along with draftee Josh Ball joining a handful of incumbent backups.

MAY 12: FORMER COWBOYS SAFETY TRYING OUT WITH TEXANS Former Dallas Cowboys safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix will be trying out with the Houston Texans at their upcoming minicamp as he seemingly looks to work his way back into the NFL after missing the 2020 season.

Clinton-Dix only spent a brief period in Dallas, being cut last September before he'd been able to make an appearance for Mike Nolan's defense. Prior to last season, the 2016 Pro Bowler hadn't missed a regular-season game since entering the league in 2014.

MAY 11: WOODS SIGNS WITH COLTS Just one day after taking a visit with the Indianapolis Colts, former Cowboys starting defensive tackle Antwaun Woods has signed a one-year deal with the team, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus.

Woods was released last week after the 2021 NFL Draft, following the Cowboys' decision to select a pair of defensive tackles in Quinton Bohana and Osa Odighizuwa, as well as defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Woods was one of six Cowboys released.

MAY 10: WOODS VISITS INDY Antwaun Woods, the defensive tackle starter just released by the Cowboys, is visiting the Colts, ESPN notes.

Woods found himself a victim of Dallas’ desire for a new-look D-line under new coordinator Dan Quinn. Woods recently signed a one-year, $2.133 million tender offer to stay with the Cowboys … but then came the Dallas pursuit of help in the NFL Draft … and the decision to waive him.

The 6-1, 310-pound Woods - nicknamed “The Human Log” - started 32 of the 39 games he played for the Cowboys over the last three seasons.

MAY 5: DOWN TO 90: The Cowboys released six players Wednesday to shave down to the 90-man roster limit: Antwaun Woods and Saivion Smith, as mentioned below, plus center Adam Redmond, defensive linemen Walter Palmore and Ladarius Hamilton and cornerback Kemon Hall

The big news involves Woods, of course, a seven-game starter last year made expendable by the recent drafting of three D-linemen last week: third-rounders Osa Odighizuwa and Chauncey Golston and sixth-rounder Quinton Bohanna.

MAY 5: LOG OUT It was just two weeks ago when the Cowboys opted, contractually, to keep Antwaun Woods.

That was then. This is now.

The Cowboys had placed a right of first refusal RFA tender on defensive tackle Antwaun Woods for $2.133 million. On April 22, "The Human Log'' signed that deal and was to be back in the Dallas mix in the interior line. Newcomers Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban can be in that mix as well, along with young incumbents Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore.

What changed, as on Wednesday the Cowboys opted to release Woods? The NFL Draft.

Over the weekend, Dallas picked a trio of defensive lineman, among them Quinton Bohanna, who played at 357 pounds last year in college and with his bulk and long arms is - despite being just a sixth-round rookie - already being mentioned by coordinator Dan Quinn as a potential starter.

Dallas has also released reserve cornerback Savion Smith, a product of Alabama.

APRIL 22: WR RETURNS Like Antwaun Woods mentioned below, Cowboys restricted free agent Cedrick Wilson has signed his original-round tender of $2.133 million. Wilson last year got work at the fourth receiver behind Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. He helped on special teams and caught 17 passes and two touchdowns.

APRIL 22: DT RETURNS The Cowboys had placed a right of first refusal RFA tender on defensive tackle Antwaun Woods for $2.133 million. On Thursday, "The Human Log'' signed that deal and will be back in the Dallas mix in the interior line. Newcomers Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban can be in that mix as well, along with young incumbents Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore.

APRIL 8: TE FROM WFT The Cowboys are signing former Washington tight end Jeremy Sprinkle, who will fight for a backup role with Blake Bell having signed in KC. Sprinkle, who played at Arkansas, was a fifth-round pick and is 6-5, 255. In his four seasons he's played in 59 games, catching 34 passes for 301 yards.

APRIL 7: COWBOYS GRAB NEW PUNTER FROM "OTHER" LONE STAR STATE FRANCHISE The Cowboys will be looking for any punter that can add an extra element to special teams. They found their man right up I-35 for the start of the 2021 season. ... or at least competition to be the man.

Dallas is signing former Houston Texans punter Bryan Anger to a one-year deal. The Cowboys released long-time punter Chris Jones earlier this offseason. Last season for the Texans, Anger averaged 46.4 yards per punt on 54 attempts with a long of 67 yards.

During his tenure with the Cowboys, Jones averaged 44.5 yards per kick. Last season, Hunter Niswander took over the duties following Jones' abdominal surgery. He averaged 47.2 yards per kick.

APRIL 2: NEW NUMBERS Cowboys newcomers mean Cowboys new numbers. We're still waiting on Keanu Neal's as his signing is not yet official. But seven signees are:

35 Damontae Kazee

42 Jayron Kearse

44 Jake McQuaide

75 Ty Nsekhe 91

91 Carlos Watkins

95 Brent Urban

98 Tarell Basham

Anything notable here? Well, they sure didn't let the locker stall even get cold before they gave away L.P.'s old 91 and Crawford's old 98!

MARCH 29: CRAWFORD EXPLAINS RETIREMENT We reported in January that Tyrone Crawford, 31, was planning to retire. That's happened now, and the long-time Cowboys D-lineman leader is explaining why.

"I just came to the decision that it's probably best for me to hang it up," Crawford told ESPN. "I don't think I'll be able to perform the way I want to perform on the field, and that was important to me. I thought it was time. I don't want those things to mess up my future as a father."

"I'm just trying to bring my body back to match with my age," he said. "I'm just trying to enjoy this and get my body back to 31 years old because those Marinelli years, those are like dog years."

Crawford actually has high praise for his old defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and as always, an interesting take on a variety of subjects in this worth-your-time read.

MARCH 28: KAZEE PAYDAY A Cowboys official tells us they believe they got a "bargain'' on new free safety Damontae Kazee. And if he does anything to replicate his best work in Atlanta? Like seven picks in a year?

A "bargain'' he will be.

Kazee's deal is official as of Monday and it looks like this: $1.127 million total, but just a $137,500 signing bonus with a $990,000 base.

The Cowboys' commitment here isn't very grand. But if he's the starting free safety? The price will have been very right.

MARCH 26: KJ WANTS COWBOYS We go 1-on-1 with K.J. Wright, the long-time Seattle standout, and get the scoop on the linebacker's Dallas "dream'' here.

MARCH 25: KAZEE NEGOTIATIONS The Cowboys has their visits with Malik Hooker and with Damontae Kazee, and one with Jayron Kearse, too.

Kearse is signed. (He is in theory a backup "hybrid'' safety/linebacker behind newly-signed Keanu Neal, and the 6-4 Kearse can help on special teams.)

Hooker is hopeful. (Though tap the brakes here. This may be all about the Achilles tear rehab.)

And Kazee? The session went well enough that, as first reported by the Dallas News, the Cowboys have made him an offer.

There are other reports that Dallas has also offered a deal to Hooker. A source tells us that a media "assumption'' more than it is a fact as of Wednesday afternoon. Logically, there will be no Hooker offer at all if the medicals didn't meet Dallas' requirements ... and again, reports of an offer to Hooker are simply false.

MARCH 23: IS KEARSE ANY GOOD? Jayron Kearse is also on the list of safeties visiting the Cowboys, joining Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker, who as we first reported are scheduled to be at The Star on Tuesday before spending all of Wednesday on a visit that will include interviews and medicals.

Where does Kearse (his visit first noted by ESPN) fit?

He's 6-4, 215, but was just a seventh-round pick in 2017. He spent three years in Minnesota but was never a starter. He did start half the games in Detroit last season but was waived in December after violating team rules. He's also had a couple of run-ins with the law, and began last year suspended the first three games for violating the substance-abuse policy. He ended the year on Baltimore’s practice squad.

Was Jayron Kearse ever even a real prospect? Check out our 105.3 The Fan colleague Jeff Cavanaugh's 2017 NFL Draft scouting report on him:

Writes Cavanaugh in reaction to the news of Kearse's visit: "I’ll have to see how his career has gone but he’s my least favorite safety prospect in 7 years of study.''

MARCH 23: LP WANTS TO PLAY He put 16 seasons and .... he wants more.

L.P. Ladouceur, now 40, was pretty much perfect in his time with the Cowboys. Now Dallas will hope that replacement Jake McQuaide is as good.

And the second-longest-tenured Cowboy? Stellar long-snapper.LP says he wants to keep playing. Somewhere.

MARCH 21: COWBOYS OFFICIALLY SIGN 5: The Cowboys officially signed five NFL free agents, including pass-rush talent Tarell Basham from the Jets. It's worth noting that Basham is presently listed by Dallas as a "linebacker,'' though we figure him as an edge rusher.

Similarly, Dallas signee Carlos Watkins, formerly of the Texans, is presently listed as a "defensive end,'' though it's likely he'll play more inside.

Additionally, Dallas made official its deals with long-snapper Jake McQuaide, tackle Ty Nsekhe and defensive tackle Brent Urban.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zVVjZ_0a5EpiBy00

When they officially sign ex Falcon Keanu Neal, the Cowboys PR department will face another positional challenge, as Neal is a safety by trade but will, sources tell CowboysSI.com, be a "hybrid'' player who lines up at safety and at linebacker. Neal's deal may also be announced as something more than the original "one-year contract,'' as it could feature "dummy'' voidable years tacked on.

MARCH 18: D-LINEMEN IN The Dallas Cowboys have made another Thursday addition to their defensive line via NFL free agency, as Brent Urban is coming to The Star via a one-year deal ... as revealed both by him and (first) by his wife, broke the news on her Twitter account.

Urban joins former Houston Texans defensive lineman Carlos Watkins in coming to Dallas, and like Watkins was a part-time starter in his previous stop.

Urban - who happens to stand 6-7 and weighs 300 - started eight of the 16 games he played for the Chicago Bears last season and recorded 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks. He signed with Chicago during two seasons after stints with the Titans and the Ravens, where the 29-year-old Canadian was a fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Earlier in the day, the Cowboys agreed to a deal with defensive tackle Carlos Watkins. Watkins, a 2017 fourth-round pick out of Clemson, played four seasons with the Texans before becoming an unrestricted free agent after finishing out his rookie contract with the Texans. The 6-3, 297-pound defensive lineman was a starter with Houston in 2020, registering 11 first-team appearances. He recorded two of his career four sacks last season while playing about half of the snaps for the Texans.

On Thursday evening, Dallas added EDGE rusher Tarell Basham. That story is here.

MARCH 17: ONE GET, ONE GOT AWAY Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis is staying via a three-year deal, an arrangement that will surely be overshadowed by the fact that a Dallas idea won’t work out ... as Patrick Peterson is signing a one-year deal with Minnesota.

MARCH 17: CHRIS CUT The Cowboys have released long-time punter Chris Jones, in part to create salary cap space ($2 million saved) but also because Dallas chooses the younger and cheaper Hunter Niswander.

Jones has tried to play through injuries in recent years and, as noted by Rob Phillips’ breaking report, leaves Dallas with a career 44.5-yard average.

Niswander averaged 47.2 yards in the final eight games, tying for ninth-best in the league.

Jones signed a four-year extension in 2017 worth nearly $9 million. He had one year left on his deal at a $2 million base salary.

MARCH 16: OT HOMECOMING Ty Nsekhe attended high school and college in Texas, and now he's coming back - one more crack at it at age 35.

He is a resident of Dallas and active in the community, but most recently played for Buffalo, as the Bills signed him to a two-year, $10 million deal. He played some in 2019 but in 2020 was a non-factor.

Nsekhe, 6-8, 330, has bounced around pro football for more than a decade, including stints in the AFL, AFL2 and the CFL. In Dallas, the plan is for Tyron Smith and La'el Collins to start at tackle. There are kids behind them ... and now there is Nsekhe.

MARCH 16: CJ IS A KEEPER Cowboys fans who pay attention know not to call him a "cornerback.'' Because he's not. But C.J. Goodwin is a special-teams ace - to the Cowboys, maybe one of the best in the NFL. So they're keeping him, with a two-year deal that agent Drew Rosenhaus tells the media is worth $3.5 mil including a $2 mil signing bonus.

MARCH 16: CHIDO GONE Predictably, Chidobe Awuzie is gone, on a three-year deal to Cincy. Full story here.

MARCH 16: WINNERS OR LOSERS? Day 1 of NFL Free Agency is in the books. Did Dallas win or lose?

It depends on whether you completely buy in to their philosophy.

The Cowboys, as usual, opted to avoid "paying great prices to good players,'' secured cheap backup younger guys (Cedrick Wilson, Antwaun Woods, Noah Brown), and stuck with the "keep-our-own'' mindset.

It that smarter than the philosophy used on Day 1 in Houston, where, recognizing they have a poor roster, engineered 10 deals (in addition to their two weekend trades) - almost one-fourth of all the deals done Monday? Is it smarter than what Bill Belichick did in New England, supplementing the Cam Newton signing with a series of pricy moves featuring tight end Jonnu Smith and pass-rusher Matt Judon?

I'm not arguing against Dallas' "smartness'' here. But outside its mastery of the comp pick system - and acknowledging that the Dak Prescott signing "counts'' - I can't argue for Dallas 'smartness,'' either. Because that would mean the Cowboys front office is more savvy than the front offices in Minnesota (buying Davlin Tomlinson at $11 million APY), in Houston, in New England.

And frankly, the Dallas Cowboys cannot show evidence that they are "smarter'' in free agency than any of their competitors.

So, the Cowboys "loser''? Any fan who expected Day 1 gifts under the March Christmas tree. And the "winner''? Dallas gets to be that as soon as it quits finishing seasons win six and seven and eight victories.

MARCH 15: JOE THOMAS TO TEXANS Joe Thomas made a little over $1 million in 2020 but he just doubled that in his one-year deal with the Houston Texans. He can start, back up and play special teams. ... and in Dallas?

Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith need to be better. And depending on what Sean Lee decides about retirement, that leaves the Cowboys with a clear need for a third linebacker.

MARCH 15 L.P. IS OUT Cowboys long-time long-snapper L.P. Ladouceur, who just turned 40, was planning on re-upping here, having appeared in 253 games with Dallas - just two shy of Jason Witten's franchise record.

Instead, the new (as of last year) regime is turning the page, to Rams snapper Jake McQuaide, who of course played for special-teams coordinator John Fassel when both were in L.A.

MARCH 15: TENDER IS THE NIGHT Cowboys restricted free agents Cedrick Wilson and Antwaun Woods will each be tendered at $2,133,000 for 2021, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. Receiver Noah Brown is also returning.

MARCH 15: ANDY AND ALEX FLIP? The Washington Football Team needs an upgrade from Alex Smith at QB. The Dallas Cowboys might need a replacement for Andy Dalton as their backup QB.

What if each team offers the solution for the other?

We have floated the name of Smith as a guy who, if affordable, could be helpful to the Cowboys as a backup to Dak Prescott. Smith has an old-timey history with Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy: McCarthy was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator when the 49ers drafted Smith in 2005.)..

A source on Monday reiterated to us Dalton's quest to once again be a starter. Meanwhile, Smith - who was a $20 million QB in Washington last year - might no longer be that.

It's worth noting that there are those here inside The Star who have great respect for Alex Smith ... and that Dak is among them.

Dalton - for a decade the first-team guy in Cincinnati before signing his one-year deal back home in Texas a season ago - made just $3 million in base salary in 2020. He's obviously looking for a better deal than that, and a rebound to a starting job in the NFL.

The Cowboys would love to have Dalton simply come back. But his first efforts, a free agency opens, is to be first-team.

Washington is clear in its desire to not "overpay'' for a new QB. There are many directions the WFT could go here. But Dalton is solid and might be affordable.

MARCH 15: 2 FALCONS SAFETIES? We've previously linked the Cowboys to one Falcons safety. How about two?

MARCH 15: CAM IS GONE The Panthers have grabbed a Cowboys O-lineman. According to multiple reports, the Panthers are signing Cam Erving on a two-year deal worth $10 million. Erving spent last season in Dallas, working as a swing tackle, but he got hurt early ... then so many of his linemates did ... and in the end he started five games.

The Cowboys believe they have young depth candidates to help here, and of course are planning on the healthy return of starters Tyron Smith and La'el Collins.

Oh, and there’s a potential comp pick to be gained by this Erving departure as well.

MARCH 15: TRE BOSTON IDEA? Could recently-released free safety Tre Boston be a fit with the Dallas Cowboys secondary?

We say ... Yes.

The Cowboys’ pass defense was sometimes adequate last year (at least compared to their run defense) but free safety Xavier Woods is a free agent. ... and in our judgment, he’s a run-of-the-mill guy.

Woods plays the same position that Boston does, so it would stand to reason if Dallas thinks that either Boston is an upgrade or that they can't afford to bring back Woods, they could have interest in Boston.

Boston played almost 1,100 defensive snaps in 2020 with a pretty equal amount (429) played at free safety to in the box (424), per ProFootballFocus.com (PFF).

Boston is 6-1 and 205 pounds and was originally a fourth-round pick of the Panthers in 2014 out of North Carolina.

It's a bit concerning that he played closer to the line of scrimmage this past year as opposed to what he did under coach Ron Rivera in Carolina, but that could be attributed to scheme changes.

However, when you combine that with his release after just one year of a three-year deal - the questions are fair to ask: How much range does Boston have left? And if he’s best-off playing down, do the Cowboys - with Donovan Wilson in play - really need him?

Boston signed back with Carolina on a three-year, $18 million contract less than a year ago. He would have counted over $6 million on the cap in 2021.

PFF graded Boston as a 49.9/100 player in coverage in 2020. Boston was charged with allowing 36 receptions on 52 targets for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

Overall, Boston was graded as a 53.8/100 and only 58.1 against the run and missed 16 tackles per PFF.

Woods might be considered a better coverage player than Boston at this point but as PFF notes, Boston probably isn't someone you should count on for deep single-high safety range.

So ... Can the Cowboys get by with a player like Boston at a lower cost than what Woods might cost? We very much disagree with the projections, but ... yeah, Woods moves forward with a projected four-year, $6.25 million cost (via OvertheCap.com and PFF.)

If that's the market, we think Boston is going to come in less than that because of age and other factors, which might lead to Dallas squeezing and losing Woods. ... but the Cowboys, in the end, making a move that might make them better.

MARCH 14: HAYWARD CONNECTION A McCarthy guy? Cowboys Connection: Ex All-Pro Cornerback Casey Hayward On Wish List?

MARCH 13: 20 NAMES TO WATCH Big to little, front to back, good names here: Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency: 20 Names In Our 'Locked On' Podcast

MARCH 13: K.J. WRIGHT A FIT? He wants to get paid. Dan Quinn, what say you? Cowboys Free Agency: Star Seahawks LB Linked To Dallas ...

MARCH 13: 4 SAFETIES TO HELP Tre Boston is mentioned above. Maybe four even better ideas? The Cowboys 4 Targets To Fix Safety In NFL Free Agency ...

MARCH 10: PAY XAVIER? A simple question: Is Cowboys Free Agency: Is Xavier Woods A $25M Safety? We think we have the Cowboys' answer.

MARCH 9: COWBOYS MOVE MONEY Dallas got some business done with restructures. Read about the dollars and sense here: Cowboys Move Tyron, La'el & Martin Money For Dak Cap Room

MARCH 8: THE BIGGEST FREE AGENT - DAK DONE Review is all here ... Cowboys BREAKING: Dak Deal Done!: Is this what Cowboys owner Jerry Jones meant by an ‘Imminent’ deal back in 2019? And about that contract and a "winner'': Cowboys' Dak Deal: 'Dummy' Years And Did Jerry Win?: Sometimes it’s isn’t just the money. It’s how you write the deal.

MARCH 8: AMARI AND ZEKE RUMORS First came the Dak Deal - And then came questions about the Cowboys Status Of Amari Cooper: Time to make sure Prescott’s favorite target fits. Oh, and what about Dak's best buddy? Barring a some unimaginably marvelous offer, trading Ezekiel Elliott, a source tells CowboysSI.com, is simply not the plan — gossip be damned. And there’s quite a bit of gossip.

CowboyMaven

CowboyMaven

Dallas, TX
942
Followers
231
Post
613K+
Views
ABOUT

CowboyMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Dallas Cowboys

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Tarell Basham
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Houston Texans#Louisiana Tech#Los Angeles Chargers#Stanford#Cam#Giants#Nfl Network#Pro Bowler#Indy#Espn#The Nfl Draft#Night Cowboys#Keeper Cowboys#Tre Boston#Afl#Cfl#Twitter#Pff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Related
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Top 5 Future Needs In 2022 NFL Draft

I promise you that the Dallas Cowboys are already looking forward to the 2022 NFL Draft. And that’s not because they think they got some things wrong last weekend. No, they’re looking ahead because all of the other NFL teams are looking ahead, too. It’s that kind of business. So,...
NFLinsidethestar.com

Cowboys 2021 Free Agency: New Arrivals Aren’t Guaranteed Roster Spots

When we’re doing our roster projections for upcoming seasons, we tend to assume that newly-signed free agents are going to make the team. But recent examples have proven, at least when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys, that being a fresh face in training camp doesn’t always mean you’re going to make it past final cuts.
NFLYardbarker

Former Dallas Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods Visits Colts: NFL Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys hinted to us that they do not plan on being tier-one shoppers as NFL free agency hits. But that doesn't mean they won't be newsmakers. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. MAY 10: WOODS...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys 2021 offseason hub: Draft updates, free agent scorecard, rumors and more

The biggest week of the NFL calendar -- other than the Super Bowl -- has now come and gone. And as the Dallas Cowboys desperately try to work themselves back into The Big Game for the first time since the 1995 season, they do so having made major changes on their coaching staff for the second consecutive offseason. They fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan after just one season with the club, replacing him with former Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who once led the famed Legion of Boom in Seattle and is looking to build the second coming in Dallas. In order to do that, the Cowboys are going to have to bend to his will in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
Denton Record-Chronicle

Source: Free agent QB Jeff Driskel to visit with Cowboys Friday

In last week’s defense-heavy draft, the Cowboys were unable to add competition to their backup quarterback battle. That box likely will be checked soon. Free agent quarterback Jeff Driskel flew into town on Thursday for a Friday visit with the team, a source said. There is a real chance not only that Driskel will sign a contract but become the favorite to serve as Dak Prescott’s primary backup in 2021.
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

STUNNER: Dallas Cowboys Pick LSU LB Jabril Cox In NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys' efforts to improve their defensive front seven continued on Saturday morning when they selected LSU LB Jabril Cox with the No. 115 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. : 'This Is All I Ever Wanted!' Micah Parsons To Cowboys In NFL Draft. The Cowboys now add...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Dallas Cowboys Need Another Free Agent, Position Battles & Tebow Talk

FRISCO - Can Tim Tebow still play football? And now that we've got the 2021 NFL schedule starting to come together, are the Dallas Cowboys ready to play some football?. Welcome to the Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast by DSP Media in partnership with CowboysSI.com. Colby Sapp and Timm “IndyCarTim” Hamm are your hosts as we discuss all things Dallas Cowboys and all things NFL.
NFLGwinnett Daily Post

Agent: Ex-Cowboys DT Antwaun Woods to sign with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to sign defensive tackle Antwaun Woods to a one-year contract nearly one week after he was released by the Dallas Cowboys. The move was announced Tuesday by Woods' agent, Drew Rosenhaus. Woods, 28, was cut by the Cowboys last Wednesday, two weeks after signing his...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Grading Each Cowboys Day 3 NFL Draft Pick

The Dallas Cowboys used all of their selections on Day 3 of the 2021 NFL Draft on Saturday. Below we have an instant grade on each pick, along with links to our Cowboys SI Draft coverage and links to NFL Draft Bible bios on nearly every player. Round 4. LB...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NFL insiders on best free agents, Micah Parsons’ on Cowboys and more

NFL insiders play free-agent matchmaker as signings no longer count towards compensatory picks. Plus, Micah Parsons’ impact on the Dallas Cowboys and more. The NFL Draft has concluded. Another milepost in the league’s offseason has arrived. As of Monday at 4 p.m. ET, any remaining free agents signed to new...
NFLESPN

Dallas Cowboys NFL draft picks 2021: Analysis for every selection

The 2021 NFL draft was held April 29 through May 1 and every Dallas Cowboys draft pick has been analyzed here. After last season's virtual draft, Cleveland played host to festivities this year with a handful of potential draft picks present and socially distanced because of COVID-19. Here's a pick-by-pick...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Micah & Co.: How Can Cowboys Use All These Linebackers?

FRISCO - Where are all these linebackers going to play?. For all the talk about the Dallas Cowboys' carryover linebackers being "on alert,'' the fact is, there is no immediate plan to divorce Jaylon Smith or Leighton Vander Esch. But Micah Parsons is here. And Jabril Cox is here. And...
NFLLedger-Enquirer

Cowboys release Antwaun Woods after drafting 2 DTs

The Dallas Cowboys released defensive tackle Antwaun Woods on Wednesday, less than a week after drafting two potential replacements for a starter from each of the past three seasons. Woods had signed a non-guaranteed $2.1 million contract as a restricted free agent last month, so his release won't cost anything...
NFLYardbarker

Cowboys NFL Schedule: Which QBs Should Scare Dallas?

OK, so we know Tom Brady wants the smoke. Should the Dallas Cowboys be concerned about the Tampa Bay QB in Week 1? Which other QBs on the 2021 NFL schedule are most concerning?. Welcome to "Indy Car Tim's'' hosting of the “Daily Blitz” by DSP Media in partnership with...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Lucky 13? Cowboys Sign Offense With UDFA Chase

FRISCO - If the NFL Draft is something of a “dart throw” - the Dallas Cowboys using 11 tries at the bullseye - the pursuit of undrafted free agents is even more “educated guessing.”. And Dallas used the UDFA process to execute 13 such guesses - with an offensive lean.
NFLdenverfan.com

Paton will fail at addressing QB if Broncos can’t land Rodgers

In George Paton’s first offseason as Denver Broncos general manager, it looks like he’s done a great job building a solid roster for 2021. But that could all be a waste if he doesn’t land quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The quarterback position is the most important position in all of sports....
NFLsandiegouniontribune.com

Aztecs CB Darren Hall drafted in fourth round by Atlanta

When he was being recruited by San Diego State out of Rancho Cucamonga High, Darren Hall became focused on Damontae Kazee, SDSU’s standout cornerback. Kazee, who had a school-record 17 interceptions over four years, left campus just a few months before Hall arrived in 2017. Hall was determined to follow...
NFLABC News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers to host Dallas Cowboys to kick off 2021 NFL season

TAMPA, Fla. -- The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, Sept. 9, at Raymond James Stadium. It will mark the first time the Bucs will play in the Kickoff Game, the season-opening contest that was introduced in 2002. The Bucs won Super Bowl XXXVII, then opened the next season on Monday Night Football, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in 2003.