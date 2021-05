Across the United States, thousands of Indigenous women and girls have been reported missing or murdered. On some reservations, this population face a murder rate 10 times higher than the national average, with 84% of Native American and Alaska Native women — approximately 1.5 million women — experiencing some form of violence during their lifetime. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, murder is the third-leading cause of death among Native women between the ages of 15 and 24.