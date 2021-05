As one of the best players in the history of basketball, not many have the boldness to confront LeBron James on the basketball court. For former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue, however, he was one of the few who wasn't afraid to call him out. In a chat on the "Called Game" podcast, Richard Jefferson went into detail about one specific time, during the 2016 Finals, when Lue called out his biggest star.