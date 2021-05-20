newsbreak-logo
Shorthanded Olean falls to JHS; Spring lifts Salamanca

Times-Herald
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOLEAN — The Olean High wrestling team was more successful in one regard. Coach Mike O’Connor’s squad won a greater number of the matches that were actually contested – four of the seven that played out on the mat. In the end, however, it was still doubled up on the...

www.oleantimesherald.com
Portville, NYTimes-Herald

Portville makes statement in final stand

PORTVILLE — Perhaps it was a response to the toll that COVID-19 had taken the week before. The Portville girls volleyball team, after all, had lost an increasing number of starters over its final three matches of the regular season due to contact tracing, until it had none in its finale with Olean, contributing to a five-set loss and costing it a chance at an undefeated league campaign.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean blanks Niagara FC, moves to 2-0

NIAGARA FALLS — It was what the Olean 1854 FC soccer team figured most contests would be in its first year in the Championship Division:. In the end, however, Olean did just enough to come out on top. Kwame Oduro broke a scoreless tie 25 minutes into the second half...
Fredonia, NYPost-Journal

Fredonia Improves To 4-0; Steffen Shoots 39 For Red Dragons

OLEAN — Seventh-grader Ryan Kelly shot a 46 to lead Fredonia to a 28-27 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 boys golf victory over Olean on Friday at Bartlett Country Club. Kamdyn McClain was the medalist for the Huskies (3-5, 3-4) with a 44. The Hillbillies improved to 4-0 overall and...
Fredonia, NYObserver

Kelly paces Fredonia en route to fourth victory

OLEAN — Seventh-grader Ryan Kelly shot a 46 to lead Fredonia to a 28-27 Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 boys golf victory over Olean on Friday at Bartlett Country Club. Kamdyn McClain was the medalist for the Huskies (3-5, 3-4) with a 44. The Hillbillies improved to 4-0 overall and...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Portville prevails over Wilson; Olean falls short

BUFFALO — The Olean High girls volleyball team was denied a chance at a three-peat. After winning sectional titles in 2018 and ‘19, the fourth-seeded Huskies came up short of playing for a third-straight crown, falling to top-seeded City Honors, 3-1, in a Section 6 Class B-1 semifinal on Thursday night.
Olean, NYPost-Journal

Southwestern Can’t String Together Offense In Opening Loss To Olean

Kiley Anastasia kept Southwestern’s hitters off-balanced just long enough for Olean’s offense to catch up Friday afternoon. The Huskies junior right-hander allowed just four hits and one run in five innings of work while striking out five as Olean beat the Trojans 11-2 in Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West action at Southwestern Central School.
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Salamanca returns to field, win column

FRANKLINVILLE — Merely being back on the field might have been nice enough. After all, this was one of the first high school softball games played in Cattaraugus County in nearly two years. But Salamanca had extra reason to smile on Thursday: It also picked up its first win in...
Olean, NYeastaurorabee.com

Kleitz carves up Olean in playoff opener

Trey Kleitz continued to prove his status as an elite-level high school quarterback Friday, throwing for 300 or more yards for the second consecutive game to lead Iroquois to a 46-15 triumph over Olean in a Federation Class B semifinal. Kleitz, whose combination of accuracy, efficiency, and proficiency throwing the ball this season is sure to have college coaches’ interest […]
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Heister’s 43 pace Olean girls over Maple Grove/Cassadaga Valley

BEMUS POINT — Marina Heister fashioned a 7-over par 43 to capture medalist honors and guide Olean (2-2, 2-2) to a girls golf win at the Bemus Point Golf Course. The Huskies won, 31.5-23.5, over Maple Grove/Cassadaga Valley. Maddie Lancaster carded a 56 to power Maple Grove/Cassadaga Valley (2-3). BOYS...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

State & Union: Turning back the clock on Olean

From busting bootleggers to jobs for vets, from new construction to governments eyeing that new Internet thing, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago on this edition of Turning Back the Clock. May 17 — Mrs. Lean O’Connell of this city...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean, Portville sweep playoff openers

OLEAN — The Olean girls volleyball team dominated its first set of the postseason, and kept it up for a sweep Tuesday night. The No. 4 Huskies defeated No. 5 Emerson/Buffalo Culinary 25-0, 25-5, 25-6 in a Section 6 Class B-1 Quarterfinal. Olean’s Brynn Ackerman had six kills, Grace Parr...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Four seeking seats on Olean school board

OLEAN — Those who venture out to the polls within the Olean City School District on Tuesday, May 18 will have four candidates to choose from for the two open school board seats. The seats are currently held by Mary Hirsch-Schena and John Bartimole. Each seat is a five-year term...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Area students ready for Soap Box Derby after year without

When the area soap box derby event was canceled for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the hopes of local students racing their manufactured vehicles to a victory were put on hold. But despite the restrictions and closings, the program is still up and running. The annual Jamestown Area Soap...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

OIMS announces third marking period honor rolls

OLEAN —The following is a listing of the Honor and Merit Rolls for the Olean Intermediate Middle School for the third marking period for the 2020-21 school year. Grade 6 — Adamski, Emma Anderson, Lokesh Anumalasetty, Daniel Armijo, Nicholas Bader, Mia Bean, Declan Boutillette, Noah Carmill, Sierra Cassford, Simran Chahal, Lina Chauhdry, Addison Crosson, Lorenzo Downing III, Camren Driscoll, Jonas Easley, Legend Fischer, Mia Gesek, Alaina Hirliman, Audrey Hoffman, Kendyll Holly, Terrell James, Landon Johnson, Lory Kuhn, Makyla Laing, Seamus Leslie, Diyanah Manar, Theodore McClellan, Anna Murphy, Jadyn Ours, Toryn Pierce, Alexandra Reed, Hooreya Shaikh, Colin Simons, Natalie Snyder, Haylie Storms, Jensen Winans, Ethan Woodring.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Olean 1854 FC tops Wolves FC, 4-1, in division debut

ELMA — Perhaps an extra seven days only added to the drama. After nearly two years away, the Olean 1854 FC and Wolves FC soccer clubs had to wait one more week before making their return to the Buffalo and District Soccer League pitch after both had their originally scheduled season-openers postponed due to COVID-19.
Falconer, NYObserver

Falconer takes a pair of D1 golf matches

OLEAN — Falconer won a pair of Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 golf matches Friday at Barlett Country Club. The Golden Falcons (3-3, 1-2) beat Jamestown 32-23 and Olean 29-26, led by Curtis Hannon and Evan Reynolds, who both fired 49s. Olean’s Kamdyn McClain was the medalist with a 46...
Cattaraugus County, NYBradford Era

Catt. Co. hoops officials in need of new members

Dave Kahm was merely looking for a rec league to join. The Olean native, in 1995, had just returned home from his time in the Air Force and was hoping to play in one of the local programs, the Industrial Softball League at Marcus Park, for instance, or the East View League where his father played.