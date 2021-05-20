Shorthanded Olean falls to JHS; Spring lifts Salamanca

OLEAN —The following is a listing of the Honor and Merit Rolls for the Olean Intermediate Middle School for the third marking period for the 2020-21 school year. Grade 6 — Adamski, Emma Anderson, Lokesh Anumalasetty, Daniel Armijo, Nicholas Bader, Mia Bean, Declan Boutillette, Noah Carmill, Sierra Cassford, Simran Chahal, Lina Chauhdry, Addison Crosson, Lorenzo Downing III, Camren Driscoll, Jonas Easley, Legend Fischer, Mia Gesek, Alaina Hirliman, Audrey Hoffman, Kendyll Holly, Terrell James, Landon Johnson, Lory Kuhn, Makyla Laing, Seamus Leslie, Diyanah Manar, Theodore McClellan, Anna Murphy, Jadyn Ours, Toryn Pierce, Alexandra Reed, Hooreya Shaikh, Colin Simons, Natalie Snyder, Haylie Storms, Jensen Winans, Ethan Woodring.