Local author Kevin Doyle is living a double life. But, unlike the characters in mystery and detective novels like the ones he writes, his second identity isn’t a secret. As both a novelist and high school English teacher, Doyle juggles two worlds: the world of books and the world of … writing books. His latest release Heel Turn, the second book in his Sam Quinton detective series, was just released this spring. We spoke with Doyle to get to the bottom of his newest release and find out how he first got into mystery writing.