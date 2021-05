At this point, it’s safe to say that everyone is assuming we’ll be able to move full-speed-ahead with shows again by the end of the summer. While there are bands like Sevendust, Byzantine, and Carnifex who are gonna roll the dice on hitting the road a little earlier in the season, August seems to be the sweet spot: that’s when we’ll see a bombardment of live dates from bands like Megadeth and Lamb of God, Deftones, Between the Buried and Me, Primus. The moving into the fall, you’ve got Gojira, Evanescence and Halestorm, Jinjer…