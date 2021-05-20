newsbreak-logo
New Albany, IN

Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series returns

By Shellie Sylvestri
derbycityweekend.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series is returning this summer. The live shows will return to downtown New Albany on Friday nights starting May 28. Music lovers of all ages can enjoy concerts at the intersection of Spring and Pearl streets from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sheryle Rouse and the...

#Bicentennial Park#Music Concerts#New Music#Live Music#Tyrone Cotton#Derbycitywknd#Boa Boys#Friday Nights#Spring#Music Lovers#Artists
