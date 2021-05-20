Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series returns

Stretch and Opie were brought to the New Albany Floyd County Animal Shelter when their previous owner passed away. These two are littermates and have lived together all of their lives. At 7 years old they may move a little slower than they used to but they still have plenty of love to give. They are understandably unsure about being in the shelter and hope that someone will come for them soon. A calm quiet home with lots of soft surfaces for them to cuddle up together would be ideal. They were around other animals very briefly and definitely prefer a home with other animals that won’t pester them too much. They are very lovable and total lap cats who like to explore their surroundings on their own time. Stretch is the leader and the most adventurous of the pair while Opie is more reserved and looks to Stretch for guidance. If you are interested in taking Stretch and Opie home, go to nafcanimalshelter.org to fill out an adoption application. They are altered, microchipped, and up to date on vaccinations. You can also visit them at the Feeders Supply on State Street.