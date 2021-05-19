newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The long-awaited Scotland for international cricket lost to the Netherlands

By Constant Reese
thecherawchronicle.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleScotland lost to the Netherlands by 14 runs when they returned to international cricket after a 17-month absence. Shane Burger’s men controlled their hosts to 163/8 in 33 overs reduced due to long rain delays. But the Saltiers did not come close to chasing that total, eventually ending up at...

www.thecherawchronicle.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Watt
Person
Ben Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Cricket#Rotterdam#Saltiers#Scottish#Dutch#Sheriff#Quick Wickets#Captain Kyle Kotzer#Men
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

Coetzer to lead Scotland in twin ODIs against Netherlands

Edinburgh [Scotland], May 12 (ANI): Scotland head coach Shane Burger has announced a squad of 14 to travel to Rotterdam to face the Netherlands in two ODIs on May 19 and 21. The matches will be Scotland's first since December 2019 when they took on the UAE in Dubai and will mark the start of their road to the ICC T20 World Cup in October. The experienced group will be led by ICC Associate Player of the Decade Kyle Coetzer with Richard Berrington named as vice-captain. Burger's squad returned to training at the start of April after a period on furlough during the latest lockdown and he has been pleased with their performances in training. "We've had a really good block of training over the last six weeks and I've been impressed by how hard everyone has worked and the energy that we have in the squad at the moment. "It's just great to have cricket to look forward to. After such a long period without any matches it's really important for the guys to get out there and play again. They're absolutely raring to go. It's the start of an important six months for us and I know we would like to go out and perform to the expectations that we have set ourselves and also play a brand of cricket that will excite our fans." Scotland Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington (vc), Matthew Cross (wk), Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Craig Wallace, Ali Evans, Gavin Main, Hamza Tahir, Adrian Neill. (ANI)
WorldBBC

Covid in Scotland: Long backlog as driving tests resume

Driving tests have resumed in Scotland after being suspended last year due to Covid restrictions. The practical tests are now under way, but learners are having difficulty finding slots. Lessons with driving instructors and theory tests started back on 26 April. The Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) said it...
SportsBBC

Scotland name 14-man squad for Netherlands ODIs on 19 & 21 May

Scotland have confirmed a squad of 14 for this month's one day internationals against Netherlands in Rotterdam. Head coach Shane Burger will be overseeing Scotland's first matches since late 2019 on 19 and 21 May. Kyle Coetzer and Richie Berrington are captain and vice-captain, while experienced opener Calum MacLeod is...
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Scotland opens up international travel – but Nicola Sturgeon urges caution

The Scottish government has signed up to the “traffic light” system for international travel this summer, after three months in which all international arrivals to Scotland have had to go into hotel quarantine for 11 nights.From Monday 17 May this obligation will apply only to arrivals from nations on the “red list”, including Turkey, India, the UAE, South Africa and Brazil. Scotland is adopting the same approach as England, with most countries rated “amber” – requiring 10 days of self-isolation.Travellers arriving from a short of “green list” destinations will avoid quarantine, though they will have to take a test before...
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea seal signing of Netherland international Aniek Nouwen

Chelsea have already strengthened ahead of the 2021/22 WSL season by securing a pre-contract agreement with PSV Eindhoven and Netherlands defender Aniek Nouwen. Nouwen will be the first new face to join the back-to-back reigning WSL champions this summer and manager Emma Hayes has called the 22-year-old an ‘exciting addition’ to the squad.
Sportscricfit.com

RCB All-Rounder Daniel Sams Takes Break From International Cricket

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer Daniel Sams has taken a break from international cricket after returning from IPL 2021. Incidentally, Cricket Australia on May 17 announced a 23-member squad for the limited-overs tour of West Indies. Among the huge squad of players, there were a couple of cricketers who went missing including Sams.
Home & Gardenouttraveler.com

With Europe Reopening, Luxury Awaits

The European Commission has announced that fully vaccinated Americans will be able to travel to the 27 EU member states this summer. The luxury travel agency network Virtuoso reports that they are seeing summer hotel bookings increasing in Italy, France, Greece, Spain, and Ireland. If you're ready to take the dive, here are a few great properties to consider.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel on green list for travel

People in England can visit Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel from May 17 without self-isolating on their return, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced. They are the only popular summer short-haul destinations on the Government’s new green list for travel. Meanwhile Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to...
Public Healthledburyreporter.co.uk

Covid restrictions ease as most of Scotland moves to Level 2

Coronavirus restrictions have relaxed in Scotland, with most mainland areas moving to Level 2 as the country progresses out of lockdown. It means people will be able to hug loved ones again and socialise indoors, subject to restrictions. Glasgow and Moray will remain in Level 3 due to virus outbreaks....
Sportscrickettimes.com

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor opens up about her early retirement from international cricket

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor revealed her mental health issues on Monday. Taylor took a year off the field in 2016, only to retire three years later at the age of 30. The London-born is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers the game has ever seen and made history by becoming the first woman to be appointed as the wicket keeping Coach of the Senior Men’s County- Sussex – last month.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Green list countries announcement: Portugal, Australia, Israel included but Spain and France only amber

People in England can visit Portugal, Gibraltar and Israel from 17 May without self-isolating on their return, transport secretary Grant Shapps has announced.They are the only popular summer short-haul destinations on the government's new green list for travel.The green list also consists of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Iceland and the Faroe Islands and the Falklands.This is in addition to the remote territories of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension Island and Tristan da Cunha.Meanwhile Turkey, the Maldives and Nepal have been added to the red list.People returning from those countries after 4am on Wednesday...
Lifestylemajorcadailybulletin.com

Mallorca is unlikely to be on the UK 's 'Green' List

Insiders say the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are unlikely to be on the UK’s "green" list, even although their Covid rates are much lower than mainland Spain. Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, said last month that the Government’s new traffic light system would treat islands independently, but now it seems the ‘Green’ list, which guarantees tourists quarantine-free travel, may be limited to a just a few countries including Gibraltar, Israel, Iceland, Malta and possibly Portugal.
Economysmallcapnews.co.uk

MSC Virtuosa arrives in Southampton before resuming UK cruises

MSC Virtuosa, MSC Cruises’ latest flagship ship, Southampton has arrived, Is ready to receive passengers from the UK and embark on its maiden voyage across the British Isles on May 20. MSC Cruises, the first cruise line to resume operations in the UK, will offer passengers a selection of small...