Whether it’s to fix that nasty little typo or the missing word that changes the whole context of the tweet, being able to edit a tweet instead of deleting it and starting from scratch would probably be the one thing that most Twitter users would say they wanted. This is why it makes perfect sense for Twitter’s upcoming subscription tier to instead give paying members a way to ‘Undo Tweet‘, provide better ways of collecting bookmarks, and include a ‘Scroll’ news feature.