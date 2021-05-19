newsbreak-logo
How four self-styled Robin Hoods completely lost themselves in “chasing madness”: “Their moral compass was totally out of control” | Popular on HLN + nearby

By Paisley Dixon
thecherawchronicle.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGrimbergenIt started with a YouTube video and ended with a stick. Four friends in their twenties love themselves Robin Hoods In their search for pedophiles and money he went beyond all limits. “I don’t know the person who did all this. I don’t even remember how it all could have happened,” the “leader” of the group of friends cried in front of the judge. And then the four can actually talk about luck being caught on time.

