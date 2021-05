Villarreal is hoping the third time will be a charm in its quest for a berth in the UEFA Europa League final. The Spanish side failed on its previous two attempts, losing in the semifinals to Porto in 2011 before being defeated by Liverpool five years later. Villarreal looks to finally reach the title game when it visits Arsenal in the second leg of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League semifinals on Thursday. After posting 11 wins and a draw over its first 12 matches in the competition, Villarreal remained unbeaten and moved a step closer to the final by edging Arsenal 2-1 at home in the first leg.