Keep Yakima Clean Starts with Your Car, Trash Bags and Your Tude

We've got a lot to unpack here. There's trash everywhere, we all can do better and how to begin is shockingly easier than I thought. Next time you are out and about take a real good look for places that need a good clean-up, make a note of the type of trash, and take pictures so it can be dealt with. There's a bit of blinder action going on in all of us. A trash bin full of it's not my problem knocked over and left for someone else to take care of going on. There's a lot of trash but more of us so here's a thought.