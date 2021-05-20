newsbreak-logo
Yakima, WA

Keep Yakima Clean Starts with Your Car, Trash Bags and Your Tude

By Sarah J
107.3 KFFM
107.3 KFFM
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

We've got a lot to unpack here. There's trash everywhere, we all can do better and how to begin is shockingly easier than I thought. Next time you are out and about take a real good look for places that need a good clean-up, make a note of the type of trash, and take pictures so it can be dealt with. There's a bit of blinder action going on in all of us. A trash bin full of it's not my problem knocked over and left for someone else to take care of going on. There's a lot of trash but more of us so here's a thought.

107.3 KFFM

107.3 KFFM

Yakima, WA
107.3 KFFM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Yakima, WA
Washington Cars
Yakima, WAKIMA TV

Yakima juvenile stabbed with kitchen knife

YAKIMA -- Police say a a 20-year-old Yakima man is under arrest after using a kitchen knife to stab a boy. Police got the 911 call late Sunday night of a stabbing. When officers responded to the 400 block of S 16th Avenue they say they discovered the juvenile victim had been stabbed through his hand.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Volunteers pitch in to get Yakima park's new fitness trail in shape

Volunteers descended on Sarg Hubbard Park on Saturday to give its fitness trail a much-needed overhaul. Armed with shovels, cement mixers, garbage bags and paint brushes, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies, Yakima police officers and congregants from Yakima Foursquare Church installed 20 new fitness stations along the park’s trail, as well as cleaned up trash and put a fresh coat of paint on picnic tables and benches.
Yakima, WAPosted by
98.3 The KEY

Snag a Position to Pay Off the Bills and Really Start Living!

Plenty of positions for a company that has been around since the late 1800's become part of the Yakima Valley's apple history. Every fruit has a season and currently, they are hiring for the cherry season. Prosser Memorial Health. Searching for Certified Medical Assistants. Wendy's. Hiring crew and management positions.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Solving homeless issues in Yakima: Work defining new Care Campus to begin this fall

This fall could mark the most visible movement on a long-awaited project aimed at helping get the homeless off the streets — the Yakima County Care Campus. Service providers and criminal justice officials will begin gathering this fall to define the operation of the Care Campus, a proposed hub for medical, mental health and substance abuse service planned for the underused Pacific Avenue jail near the Yakima fairgrounds.
Yakima, WAnbcrightnow.com

Yakima Valley Pet Rescue saves 11 dogs with Parvovirus

Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley Pet Rescue saved 11 dogs with parvovirus from a property in White Swan. Over 20 dogs are thought to be on the property from three different litters. Yakima Valley Pet Rescue wasn't able to take all of them, but took 11 who had olive sized ticks on them. Board President Shelley Cort said at first it was only two puppies showing signs of illness, but it went downhill from there. Now all but three of the puppies have tested positive for parvovirus.
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley businesses take different approaches to new mask guidance

Yakima Valley businesses are taking various approaches with the Centers for Disease Control’s new guidance stating that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most settings. Gov. Jay Inslee ended a mask mandate for businesses Thursday stating that the state would follow the CDC guidance. Businesses have the...
Yakima, WAPosted by
94.5 KATS

National Salvation Army Week Activities Downtown Saturday

National Salvation Army Week is wrapping up and it will conclude in style with activities in downtown Yakima this Saturday as part of the Downtown Association of Yakima's "Spring Into Downtown" event. For more than 125 years the Salvation Army has been active in the Yakima Valley. Community Relations &...
Yakima, WAyaktrinews.com

Car combusts on Yakima Valley Highway after hit-and-run accident

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that ended with a vehicle combusting on the side of the road near the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and N Granger Rd. According to a press release issued on Friday afternoon, deputies from the Yakima County Sheriff’s...
Yakima, WAYakima Herald Republic

2802 S 5th, Yakima, WA 98903

Located in all ages community park with a peaceful country setting! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2019 manufactured home with updated vinyl flooring and a personally crafted farmhouse touch added to the exterior of the kitchen island. Owner has added underground sprinklers, vinyl fencing and air conditioning. Ahtanum Park is in walking distance. This home wont last long it is a must see! Lot rent $450 per month.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

Want a Very Expensive Boat? Look on Craigslist Before You Go

"Yakima's Most Jacked-Up Boat for Sale Is an EYESORE"...I called myself looking for the most jacked-up boat for sale on Craigslist so that I could write about it, but instead, I found myself "oohing" and "ahhing" over a bunch of boats that I cannot even afford! Makes me wish I could win the lottery so that I'd have a huge stash of cash so I can buy myself a big boat!
Goldendale, WAGoldendale Sentinel

Companion Animal: Education can only help pets and owners

It never fails to amaze me that, for something which encompasses such a large part of our lives—our pets—how little reliable educational material is available for the average pet owner to educate themselves. It is unfortunate that television shows featuring “pet experts” are almost exclusively geared toward entertainment rather than useful education. Today the news is full of information concerning scams perpetrated on folks just seeking to buy a family pet. It is buyer-beware when picking out that doggie in the window.
Yakima, WAPosted by
107.3 KFFM

5 Proven Ways to Beat Stress. Did You Know Whales Can Fly?

How are you doing so far this spring? We enjoyed a mild winter in the Yakima Valley and now summer is just ahead, but with the lingering stress of the past year, many people I talk to have found themselves to be stressed out! Quarantine, working from home, loss of a job, health challenges. all of these can contribute to someone feeling overwhelmed and unable to enjoy life to the fullest.
Sunnyside, WA987thebull.com

3-Year-Old Dies In Tractor Tragedy

MABTON, Wash. (AP) – A 3-year-old girl has died in a farm tractor incident in a field in the Lower Yakima Valley. The Tri-City Herald reports the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office said the child was riding in the bucket of a front-end loader driven by her father Friday near the Sunnyside-Mabton Highway about 3:30 p.m.