newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

LA Angels need to remain patient with Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJo Adell, Los Angeles Angels (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images) Losing Mike Trout will be a huge blow to the LA Angels’ production over the next few weeks. That being said, the LA Angels cannot rush their top prospects into the big leagues again. When news came out that Mike...

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Adell
Person
Mike Trout
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Angels#Brandon Rush#The La Angels#Angel Fans#Losing Mike Trout#Photo#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBInland Valley Daily Bulletin

Jo Adell’s start with Angels’ Triple-A team impresses Joe Maddon

HOUSTON — Jo Adell is making progress in his effort to reclaim the Angels’ right field spot. Adell hit two home runs on Monday night at Triple-A Salt Lake, giving him three in his first 22 at-bats. He has also struck out eight times. “I’m hearing that everything we talked...
MLBPosted by
Deseret News

Jo Adell hits his first home run of the season for Salt Lake Bees

In just his second game of the season, Jo Adell has gone yard. The 21-year-old outfielder, ranked as the Los Angeles Angels’ best prospect and the third-best prospect in all of baseball by Baseball America in 2020, started the 2021 season in Triple-A with the Salt Lake Bees and cranked his first home run of the season on Friday night.
MLBrotoballer.com

Top 50 Fantasy Baseball Prospects for Week 6

Things are about to get interesting. This week marks the highly-anticipated return of the Minor League Baseball season for 2021. Prospects around baseball have spent more than a year working out at clubs' alternate training sites, extended spring training sites, and/or at their homes. Some players have flourished while others have… well, we don’t really know since there is limited coverage on many of the players.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Stash, Week 6: Top 10 Hitting Prospects To Stash in 2021

Every Sunday during the 2021 season, I will be posting a list of 10 hitting prospects to stash in redraft leagues. This is important because, despite this being a dynasty article, I am solely evaluating players for their ability to impact fantasy teams in 2021—and not beyond. The start of...
MLBSalt Lake Tribune

Play ball! Salt Lake Bees return to Smith’s Ballpark after lost 2020 season. Here’s what you need to know.

A year without baseball has been hard on Salt Lake Bees fans. Just imagine, then, how it has been on the players. Of the 25 athletes on the roster for the Bees’ 2021 season opener Thursday against the Reno Aces at Smith’s Ballpark, about half of them didn’t play a single game or participate in an organized practice last season. When Major League Baseball decided not to send players to Minor League teams because of the pandemic, it set adrift hundreds of promising young players and savvy veterans alike. The other half of the Bees players, meanwhile, had the opportunity to spend months playing, or at least practicing, at the game’s highest level.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jo Adell: Raking early on at Triple-A

Adell went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and five RBI for Triple-A Salt Lake in its 10-9 win over Reno on Monday. Adell has gotten off to a blazing start to the minor-league season, producing a .273/.333/.773 slash line with three home runs, one stolen base and a 2:8 BB:K in 24 plate appearances. After Adell endured a rough showing in his first taste of the big leagues in 2020, the Angels wanted the 22-year-old to regain some confidence at Triple-A, and that plan appears to be working well so far. Whenever the Angels feel Adell is ready for another look in the majors, he'll have an everyday role in right field waiting for him. The Angels are currently using Taylor Ward at the position, but he's batting just .150 and doesn't project as a regular at the big-league level.
MLBPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Colorado's Josh Fuentes & Yonathan Daza Swinging Hot

Note: My waiver wire report digs a little deeper and is slanted toward high-stakes leagues (15 teams) I’m going to kick the Varsho tires one more time as I’m sure he remains in the free-agent pool in most shallow leagues. After delivering four hits over his first nine at-bats after his call up, Varsho only has one hit over 20 at-bats. He looks on the verge of getting sent back to the minors, but the Diamondbacks had two injuries (Carson Kelly and Asdrubal Cabrera) to clear his path for more playing time. Arizona should have playing time open at catcher and outfield, even with Ketel Marte scheduled to be back this week. My intrigue with Varsho is his combination of speed and power at the C2 position. His job now is to hit his way into more playing time.
MLBjack1065.com

Six Angels outpitch Dodgers, 2-1, to take LA series

Jared Walsh hit a two-run double and the Los Angeles Angels held on to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Sunday afternoon in the rubber game of a three-game series in Anaheim, Calif. Angels starter Jose Quintana walked five and struck out six over four innings, allowing two hits...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: After 10 seasons the Halos are releasing Albert Pujols

After 10 seasons in Anaheim, the Angels have released first baseman Albert Pujols. The decision to part ways with the Future Hall of Famer was made on Thursday, as reported by Mark Feinsand. The move DFA Pujols comes in the midst of a season-long four-game losing streak which has seen...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Decision to cut Albert Pujols sends message to rest of the team

I’d imagine the decision to cut a future first-ballot Hall of Famer isn’t easy, especially for a first-year general manager like Perry Minasian. Yet that’s exactly what Minasian did when Angels first baseman Albert Pujols was designated for assignment on Thursday. There was some frustration reported after Pujols was benched...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Brandon Lowe's 3-run bomb enough as Rays beat Angels

Brandon Lowe clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays won their fourth in a row, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night in Anaheim, Calif. After failing to take advantage of six walks issued by Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani (2.41...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Justin Upton: Remains out

Upton (knee) is not in Thursday's lineup against the Rays but is available as a pinch hitter, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Timesreports. Upton is set to miss his second consecutive game, though he appears to be trending in the right direction to avoid an injured list stint. Juan Lagares will patrol left field and bat eighth in his absence.
MLBlite987whop.com

Pujols placed on waivers today by LA Angels

The Los Angeles Angels have designated future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols for assignment. He’s hitting just .198 for the Angels thus far this season. Pujols was in the final season of his 10-year, $240M that he signed with the Angels in December 2011. He hit 222 of his 667 career home runs as a member of the organization.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Injury Update: AJ Pollock Remaining Patient With Hamstring Strain Recovery

AJ Pollock was out of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup on Wednesday night for a fourth consecutive game, but that could change once the team comes out of the off day. Pollock suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain during last Friday’s loss to the L.A. Angels and has been closely monitored since then. He was limited to pinch-hit appearances during the Interleague series with the Seattle Mariners.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Trout acknowledges Albert Pujols’ release made him break down

Mike Trout acknowledged on Friday that he struggled with Albert Pujols’ release by the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels on Thursday surprised the sports world by announcing they had cut Pujols, who was in the final year of his contract. The team benched Pujols on Wednesday night, and the 41-year-old was not happy. The two sides eventually agreed to part ways to give Pujols the chance to play elsewhere.
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels Roster: Injuries to key players have come at the worst time

Chris Rodriguez, Los Angeles Angels (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Losers of five-straight games, losers in 11 of their last 15 contests, and sitting in last place in the AL West with a 13-17 record, this has been without a doubt the worst stretch of Angels baseball this season. Adding insult to the poor play is the injuries this team has sustained in this span of losing.