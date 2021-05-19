The highest bid for a seat on the Blue Origin spaceflight is $ 2.4 million, but bidding is still possible Science

Billionaire Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origins said Wednesday it would ferry passengers on a sight seeing trip aboard its New Shepherd spacecraft to suborbital space on July 20.The company noted that five of the six seats, available for passengers on the spacecraft, will be filled by astronauts, whose names would be revealed at a later time.It said the remaining seat would be auctioned off on BlueOrigin.com in the coming weeks, making it the first commercial flight to reach the edge of space.According to the company, the auction allows people to bid any amount on the website, and is slated...