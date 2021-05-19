The highest bid for a seat on the Blue Origin spaceflight is $ 2.4 million, but bidding is still possible Science
Blue Origin, the space company of billionaire Jeff Bezos, wants to bring tourists into space for the first time on July 20 and reach an altitude of more than 100 kilometers above the Earth’s crust. The Blue Origin Crew capsule has space for six, paying travelers. Interested parties can bid for a seat. The highest bid is currently $ 2.4 million (just under € 2 million).www.thecherawchronicle.com