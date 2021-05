Four police officers were shot and injured after a murder suspect opened fire on the officers. According to police, officers were serving a search warrant on a home as investigators were investigating an earlier double-fatal shooting when the suspect opened fire. Two officers were shot, while two others suffered graze wounds. According to Birmingham Police Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin, the officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to make full recoveries. The officers were part of the department’s tactical unit.