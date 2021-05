Celebrity autobiographies are the ultimate tea. Inside drama, funny anecdotes, gossip among famous friends, heartbreaking histories, inspiring tales of persistence despite obstacles. It's so, so good! But with so many amazing autobiographies out, how do you know which one to read next? It's only fitting that when reading about America's biggest stars, you look to the stars in the sky for guidance! Just find your Zodiac sign to know exactly which celebrity autobiography to add to your TBR. From the inspirational to the hilarious to the downright jaw-dropping, there is something for everyone, written by the talented actors, musicians, and public figures themselves. Find your next read in the slides ahead.