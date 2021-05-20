Diving Into The World Of The Bride Always Knocks Twice – Killer Secrets With Kuo Jian Hong & Jonathan Lim

"You aren't supposed to believe in these things." Netflix has debuted a new trailer for a ghost horror film from Thailand called Ghost Lab, streaming in the US and Thailand starting this May. After witnessing a haunting, two young doctors become dangerously obsessed with obtaining scientific proof that ghosts exist. Gla and Wee, played by Paris Intarakomalyasut and Thanapob Leeratanakajorn, two medical doctor buddies see a ‘ghost’ with their own eyes when an afterlife experiment goes wrong. The encounter spawns an insatiable desire to find a scientific explanation for ghostly spirits, and to find proof of the afterlife. Their fixation and reckless pursuit of unattainable knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that might cost them their friendship, and their loved ones. Also starring Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich as Mai. This is a cool concept (reminds me of Flatliners), especially from a Thai filmmaker, it feels like there's a whole different vibe to this than what we're used to with horror. I dig it. Glad it will be launching on Netflix soon.