newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Diving Into The World Of The Bride Always Knocks Twice – Killer Secrets With Kuo Jian Hong & Jonathan Lim

By Yna Z.
geekculture.co
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s one thing to watch a movie, read a book or play a murder mystery game and be able to identify a killer before the final act, but are you game to try to do the same in a live performance where audiences get the chance to physically interact with the fictional world?

geekculture.co
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diving#Software#Bride#Hidden Secrets#Ghost#Fictional Characters#The Theatre Practice#Geek Culture#Singaporeans#Covid#The Four Horse Road#Hotel Soloha#Facebook#People Say#Killer Secrets#Murder Mystery#Book#Plays#Mandarin#Artistic Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Country
Singapore
Related
Video Gamesfactmag.com

Yaeji and Weirdcore dive into the world of Pac-Man for ‘PAC-TIVE’

Featuring China and Japan-based creative collective DiAN and a cameo from Yaeji’s animated canine companion, Woofa. Yaeji condenses generations of video game nostalgia into ‘PAC-TIVE’, an inspired and unexpected collaboration with audiovisual trickster Weirdcore that sees the NYC-based, Seoul-born producer and vocalist and the London-based visual artist plunging into a strange, alternate, Pac-Man-themed universe. To mark the game’s 41st anniversary Yaeji is joined by China and Japan-based creative collective DiAN, who lend their vocal talents to a track sampling the original Pac-Man’s sound effects.
Musicedmidentity.com

Take a Deep Dive Into the World of Hybrid Minds

Illustrious drum and bass duo Hybrid Minds dig into their latest single, “Bad To Me,” their record label, life after lockdown, and more!. As trends in the dance music scene continue to ebb and flow, drum and bass has stood the test of time and continues to carry valiant support from passionate fans all over the globe. UK-based duo Hybrid Minds has been steadily climbing the ranks of that community on their quest for greatness for the better part of the past decade, carrying the torch and elevating their status along the way.
TV & VideosFirst Showing

Netflix Trailer for Thai Horror 'Ghost Lab' Trying to Prove Ghosts Exist

"You aren't supposed to believe in these things." Netflix has debuted a new trailer for a ghost horror film from Thailand called Ghost Lab, streaming in the US and Thailand starting this May. After witnessing a haunting, two young doctors become dangerously obsessed with obtaining scientific proof that ghosts exist. Gla and Wee, played by Paris Intarakomalyasut and Thanapob Leeratanakajorn, two medical doctor buddies see a ‘ghost’ with their own eyes when an afterlife experiment goes wrong. The encounter spawns an insatiable desire to find a scientific explanation for ghostly spirits, and to find proof of the afterlife. Their fixation and reckless pursuit of unattainable knowledge will take them down a rabbit hole that might cost them their friendship, and their loved ones. Also starring Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich as Mai. This is a cool concept (reminds me of Flatliners), especially from a Thai filmmaker, it feels like there's a whole different vibe to this than what we're used to with horror. I dig it. Glad it will be launching on Netflix soon.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Exclusive “DIGGING TO DEATH” trailer & poster reveal scary buried secrets

A new home comes with a nasty surprise in the backyard in an indie chiller arriving next month. Uncork’d Entertainment will release DIGGING TO DEATH on digital platforms and DVD June 1. Written and directed by Michael P. Blevins, it stars Ford Austin, Ford Austin, Tom Fitzpatrick, Rachel Alig, Ken Hudson Campbell, Richard Riehle, Clint Jung, Sumeet Dang, Bryan Dodds, Debbie DeLisi, Stephan Singh and Blevins. The synopsis: “A man [Austin] buys a fixer-upper house to restore and as he’s digging a hole for a new septic tank, he discovers a large box filled with three million dollars in cash and a dead body. He is faced with the dilemma of reporting the body and losing the money or hiding the money and reburying the body. What unfolds next is a series of consequences that lead us to truly discover what’s buried in the backyard.”
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

Legendary To Reboot “Faces of Death”

Legendary Entertainment has picked up the rights to 1978 cult classic “Faces of Death” with plans for a reboot that will potentially launch a franchise. The original adopted a faux-documentary structure and followed a pathologist exploring gruesome ways to die via footage purportedly culled from around the world. The film...
Entertainmenthipstersofthecoast.com

Kaleidoscope Killers Secret Lair Sketches Sell for $11,850

On Sunday May 9, 2021, four ink artworks by Justine Jones for her Kaleidoscope Killers Secret Lair were sold via auction. The total price realized for the four pieces—three final ink artworks and one alternate ink work—was $11,850. The works were sold on the MTG Art Market on Facebook, with...
Video GamesGamasutra

Inside the fantastic murder-mystery design of Paradise Killer

This interview is part of our Road to the IGF series. Independent Games Festival finalist Paradise Killer is a murder mystery that asks players to do some real detective work, letting them accuse and interrogate anyone they think may be involved in the crime. Gamasutra sent some questions to Oli...
MoviesComicBook

Spiral: Chris Rock Talks Diving Into the Horrifying World of Saw and Excitement for Traps

When the first rumblings of a new Saw began to emerge years ago, most fans assumed it would be another incarnation of elements they had previously seen, though the reveal that not only would Chris Rock star in the film, but that he was the one who had championed and executive produced the adventure had audiences shocked and thrilled for what this could mean for Spiral: From the Book of Saw. Given that Rock has such a powerful legacy as a comedian, audiences didn't know what to expect from the film, with Rock recently detailing how it was his comedic sensibilities that were a key component in developing the new installment. Spiral: From the Book of Saw hits theaters on May 14th.
TV & Videosseattlepi.com

Lars Von Trier Reunites Cast of 'The Kingdom' For Its Comeback

Lars von Trier has reunited several members of the original cast in his 1990s cult classic hospital series “The Kingdom” for the third and final season which will be shooting until the end of the summer. The cast of the anticipated return of “The Kingdom” includes Bodil Jørgensen, Ghita Nørby...
MoviesA.V. Club

Attack The Block's cast and creator talk carjackings, practical monster effects, and a possible sequel

Despite being made on a modest budget and starring a cast of mostly unknown young actors, Joe Cornish’s Attack The Block is one of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade. Now, to celebrate the 10-year anniversary, Vice interviewed the creators and cast of the movie about the inspiration behind the premise, how the aliens were designed, and whether a sequel is in the works.
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix Drops New Trailer for Thai Horror Film ‘Ghost Lab’ & It Looks Like the Next ‘Paranormal Activity’

If you love supernatural thrillers like Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project, you’ve come to the right place. Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming Thai movie, Ghost Lab. The horror film follows two doctors—Gla (Paris Intarakomalyasut) and Wee (Thanapob Leeratanakajorn)—who are determined to prove that ghosts really do exist. In the process, they spook themselves out beyond belief.
Comicsblacknerdproblems.com

Seven Secrets #8 Review

Writer: Tom Taylor / Artist: Danielle Di Nicuolo / Boom! Studios. After the seventh issue interlude that opened up the series in drastically new dimensions, Taylor and Di Nicuolo have returned back to Earth proper and are showing us in more explicit terms what the stakes actually are for Casper and the rest of the Holders. Throughout the entire run, there was always an understanding that the secrets were potent enough to tilt the world’s balance one way or another, but for the first time, we see what exactly happens when the wrong hands open one of the briefcases in Seven Secrets #8.
MoviesRefinery29

The 17 Sharpest, Most Terrifying Horror Movies By Women On Shudder

With the world as scary as it is, it's not surprising that many of us have been turning to the cathartic world of horror movies to soothe our anxious minds. While Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and all our other streaming favorites have some good horror movies, Shudder is a streaming service dedicated solely to the best and most eclectic genre fare. They currently they have an impressive selection of scary, thought-provoking, and groundbreaking movies made by women.
TV Seriesdailydead.com

Video: Real Queen of Horror – Binging Amazon Prime’s THEM: COVENANT

I binged Amazon Prime's new horror anthology series THEM: COVENANT. It was pretty intense!. Synopsis: A Black family moves to an all-white Los Angeles neighborhood where malevolent forces, next door and otherworldly, threaten to taunt, ravage and destroy them. Zena Dixon is your best friend who loves horror movies! She...
Moviesscreenanarchy.com

Review: GOODBYE HONEY, Maddening and Riveting

Run, run, run! But there's no escape. The film is now available on Digital HD and Cable VOD via Freestyle Digital Media. The first few minutes of any film usually set the tone, and Goodbye Honey starts at a fever pitch, as a desperate young woman attempts to escape. The...
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

'Undergods' Review: Chino Moya's Striking Vision of an Upside-Down Future

In the opening scene of Chino Moya’s grimmer-than-Grimm dystopian fairy tale collection, “Undergods,” a pair of grungy near-future garbagemen scour the ruins of a ghostly former metropolis looking for bodies. Like the Black Plague cleanup crew in “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” — the occasionally too-efficient “bring out your dead!” guys — it doesn’t matter whether the corpses they come across are even fully deceased: The collectors toss the bodies into the back of their cart either way. Should the poor souls turn out to still be alive, they can always sell them for precious cans of scarce food back at the depot.