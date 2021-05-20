newsbreak-logo
The Ethical Life podcast: Why are employers having such a tough time finding workers?

By Richard Kyte The Ethical Life
Morganton News Herald
 8 hours ago

Episode 14: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why so many employers are having such a tough time filling their job openings and whether the extra federal jobless benefits are part of the reason. Next, they take a closer look at where we’re at with loosening COVID restrictions and whether vaccines are being used where the need is the greatest. And in the third segment, they try to determine whether the internet has made us meaner.

