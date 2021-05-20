newsbreak-logo
Lincoln County, NV

State Route 319 paving improvements starting May 17 in Lincoln County

By Lincoln County Central
lccentral.com
 7 hours ago

PANACA – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is undertaking a 20-mile chip and fog seal paving upgrade to east and westbound State Route 319 from Panaca to the Utah border from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, Monday through Friday, May 17 through May 21, May 24 to May 28, and June 1 until June 3, in Lincoln County. (There will be no work on Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day). A flagging and pilot car operation will safely chaperon vehicles through the active construction zone. Motorists can expect minor travel delays.

lccentral.com
